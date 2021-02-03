4-star DT Rayshaun Benny flips from Michigan State to Michigan

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines just gained a big upper hand on their in-state rival.

6’5, 275 lb. four-star defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has officially flipped from the Michigan State Spartans to Michigan:

Ranked the No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 98 overall prospect nationally, Benny originally committed to the Spartans, but never signed a letter of intent. The Oak Park High School product ultimately decided on the flip thanks to relationships:

“I love the (Michigan staff),” Benny said. “Coach (Shaun) Nua, Coach (Sherrone) Moore and everybody. I’m in contact with all of them. That’s really why. My relationship with Coach Nua is really raw. I like him a lot.

“He’s one of the first few coaches to stay engaged with me and recruit me for defense. He believed in me. He has good contact with my family, including my mother. My mom really likes him. He’s very down to earth. You get that feeling when you’re around him.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh also re-upping with the Wolverines made a difference.



(Harbaugh and I) just talk about the difference at Michigan,” Benny said. “He tells me the difference between them and other universities and what they can do for me. He has NFL experience, so he knows what it takes me to get there.”

A target of the Wolverines for some time, his rejection of the Spartans is a big loss in East Lansing.

– – Quotes via E.J. Holland of The Wolverine Link – –