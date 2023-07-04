4-Star Elias Rudolph commits to Michigan Football

In an exciting development for Michigan Football, Elias Rudolph, a highly sought-after four-star edge rusher hailing from Cincinnati, has made the decision to commit to the Wolverines. Despite facing strong competition from Miami and Pittsburgh, Rudolph has chosen to don the maize and blue.

4-Star Elias Rudolph commits to Michigan

Rudolph, who is ranked as the 291st prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2024, played his high school ball at Deerfield Beach in Florida. With the addition of Rudolph, Michigan's 2024 recruiting class now boasts a total of 25 commitments. The Wolverines currently hold the fourth rank in the recruiting class rankings.

Key Points

Rudolph, a four-star edge rusher, has committed to Michigan Football.

Rudolph chose Michigan over Miami and Pittsburgh.

He is ranked as the 291st prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2024.

Michigan's 2024 recruiting class now has 25 commitments and ranks fourth nationally.

Bottom Line – The Wolverines' Defensive Boost

Rudolph's arrival adds to the Wolverines' already impressive 2024 recruiting class, which features an array of skilled prospects. As the program looks ahead to future seasons, the addition of Rudolph will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in Michigan's pursuit of excellence. With his talent, potential, and the program's commitment to his development, Rudolph has the opportunity to make a lasting impact and contribute to the Wolverines' quest for championships.