4-Star Jacob Smith commits to Michigan Football

Michigan Football has secured another exciting addition to its 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of 4-star EDGE Jacob Smith, the twin brother of previously committed defensive lineman Jerod Smith.

4-Star Jacob Smith commits to Michigan

Jacob made the decision to join the Wolverines over a competitive field of finalists, including Notre Dame, Alabama, and Georgia, to name a few. According to 247Sports, Smith is ranked as the No. 211 overall prospect and the No. 17 EDGE player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the fourth-ranked player in Connecticut.

“I feel we’ll probably end up going to the same school, just because we have similar interests and the same goals,” Jacob told On3’s Chad Simmons in October. “We’re brothers, we already have that built-in connection. We just build off each other and especially during the games, I know he’ll have his stuff and I’ll do my job. It’s build-in trust.”

Bottom Line – Twin Power for the Wolverines

The commitment of Jacob Smith reinforces the notion that Michigan Football is successfully building a competitive and cohesive roster. The addition of a talented four-star prospect like Jacob, combined with his brother Jerod's commitment, bolsters the Wolverines' defensive prowess and enhances their overall depth. The twins' inherent connection and mutual understanding on the field are likely to translate into a seamless partnership, ultimately benefiting the team's success. With the Smith brothers on board, Michigan Football is poised to maximize their potential and create a formidable force on the gridiron.