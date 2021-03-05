4 Teams expected to be considered by former Pistons F Blake Griffin

Sharing is caring!

It is official.

Blake Griffin is no longer a member of the Detroit Pistons as he has agreed to a contract buyout which immediately makes him an unrestricted free agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Portland Trail Blazers are among the teams expected to be considered by Griffin.

Nation, what do you think would be the best fit?

Among teams that are expected to be considered for Griffin's next stop, sources tell ESPN: Brooklyn, Golden State, Miami and Portland — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2021