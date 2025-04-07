4-Time Pro Bowler Could Be Answer to Detroit Lions Problem

The Detroit Lions still need to find a reliable edge rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson. Could this four-time Pro Bowler be the perfect low-cost veteran addition?

The Detroit Lions have taken some huge strides on defense over the past couple of years, but there’s still one area that stands out like a sore thumb — edge rusher depth.

After moving on from Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason, Detroit now finds itself in familiar territory: with Aidan Hutchinson carrying most of the load off the edge. While Hutchinson has quickly become one of the league’s premier pass rushers, he can’t do it all by himself. And with the NFL Draft still a few weeks away, there’s growing chatter about a veteran solution already out there: Matthew Judon.

Why Matthew Judon Makes Sense for the Lions

Let’s be real — Judon isn’t the same guy who racked up double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons a couple of years ago. But what he still brings to the table is experience, toughness, and leadership, all of which would be welcome additions to the Lions’ young defense.

At 31 years old, Judon had a relatively quiet 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with 5.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures across 17 games. Not eye-popping numbers, but they also don’t tell the whole story. Judon was coming off an injury-riddled 2023 campaign and still managed to suit up every week in 2024.

Could a return to form be in store for 2025? Playing opposite Hutchinson might be exactly what he needs to reignite that Pro Bowl spark.

The Price is Right

One of the biggest reasons Judon-to-Detroit makes so much sense is the potential low cost.

According to Spotrac, Judon is projected to sign a two-year deal worth $8.4 million — that’s just $4.2 million per year for a player who has been to the Pro Bowl four times. That’s practically a steal in today’s pass rusher market, especially for a team looking to win now without compromising future cap flexibility.

Bottom Line

This isn’t about bringing in a superstar to take over games. It’s about bringing in a savvy veteran who can give Aidan Hutchinson some help, eat up key reps, and deliver when it matters most — especially come playoff time.

Judon’s resume speaks for itself, and if Brad Holmes wants to continue the Lions’ upward trajectory, a low-risk, high-reward signing like this just might be the perfect fit.

So, Lions fans — would you welcome Matthew Judon in Honolulu blue?