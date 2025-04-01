4 Wide Receivers the Detroit Lions Could Select With the No. 28 Pick

Following Dan Campbell's latest comments, we figured we would take a look at the receivers that make the most sense for the Lions at No. 28.

The Detroit Lions already have a strong core at wide receiver, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and emerging speedster Jameson Williams. But if you’ve been following head coach Dan Campbell this offseason, you know he’s not satisfied just yet.

At the NFL owners meetings, Campbell made it clear that while he “loves” his current group, he’d like to add some youth and competition to the wideout room. (Click here to read what Campbell said on Tuesday)

With that in mind, and the No. 28 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, here are four wide receivers the Lions could seriously consider.

1. Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

If you’re dreaming of a big-bodied outside target to complement the current group, McMillan could be the answer. Over the past two seasons, he’s been one of the most productive wideouts in college football, leading the FBS in receiving yards (2,721) and first downs (112).

McMillan is elite at the catch point, and has absurd body control, making tough grabs look effortless. Imagine Jared Goff having a 6-foot-5 red zone mismatch lined up opposite St. Brown — this could be a real chess piece for Ben Johnson’s offense.

2. Luther Burden III (Missouri)

Burden didn’t match his All-American numbers from 2023 this past season, but that had more to do with Missouri’s offensive inconsistency than his talent. What stands out about Burden is his electric run-after-catch ability.

Adding Burden to Detroit’s offense could inject even more unpredictability, especially in the short-to-intermediate passing game. Pairing him with St. Brown and Jamo would give Goff three weapons who can win in very different ways.

3. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

No, he’s not the flashiest option — but Egbuka might be the most pro-ready of the bunch.

Egbuka is polished, consistent, and does all the little things right — something Dan Campbell no doubt appreciates. If the Lions want someone who can step in right away and earn Jared Goff’s trust, Egbuka is a top-tier option.

4. Matthew Golden (Texas)

Golden flew a bit under the radar after transferring from Houston, but he shined brightest when it mattered most, averaging 102.8 yards per game during Texas’ late-season playoff push.

Golden is a technician as a route-runner — smooth in and out of breaks, and always composed. His instincts and timing give him the ability to beat man or zone coverage. If the Lions are looking for a WR who brings brains and ball skills to the field, Golden could be a dark horse to land in Honolulu Blue.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell wants more youth, more juice, and more depth at wide receiver. Whether the Lions go big with a player like McMillan, or opt for reliability with someone like Egbuka, they’ll have plenty of intriguing WRs to choose from at No. 28.

Don’t be surprised if Detroit makes a move that reflects both a win-now mentality and a smart long-term plan — and one of these receivers might be the missing puzzle piece.