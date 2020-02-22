33.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos

40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

The Miracle on Ice - Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Miracle on Ice – Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world by defeating the Soviet Union 4-3 during the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

The Soviet Union had won the gold medal in six of the seven previous Winter Olympic Games and were the favorites to win once more in Lake Placid. The team consisted primarily of professional players with significant experience in international play.

- Advertisement -

The United States team, which was coached by Herb Brooks, not only defeated the heavily favored Soviet team, but they also went on to win the Gold Medal against Finland.

In the group stage, both the Soviet and U.S. teams were undefeated; the U.S. achieved several notable victories, including a 2–2 draw against Sweden, and a 7–3 upset victory over second-place favorites Czechoslovakia.

- Advertisement -

The victory became one of the most iconic moments of the Games and in U.S. sports.

Watch and listen as Al Michaels and Ken Dryden make the call on one of the most memorable sporting events of all-time.

Do you believe in miracles?

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

The Miracle on Ice - Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Don Drysdale - 0
Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros were alleged to have been...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

Arnold Powell - 0
We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will say but you can bet...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on potential trade for No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
As we speak, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, there is plenty of time before...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great...
Read more

Red Wings officially knocked out of playoff contention with latest loss

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
We knew it was coming sooner or later, but with the season that the Detroit Red Wings have had, it was going to be...
Read more

Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on Darius Slay’s contract, Matthew Stafford trade rumors [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday, Detroit Lions reporter Tori Petry sat down with GM Bob Quinn, who commented on Darius Slay's contract and the Matthew Stafford trade...
Read more

Report: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman claims Cody Goloubef off waivers

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has claimed defenseman Cody Goloubef off waivers from the Ottawa Senators. https://twitter.com/reporterchris/status/1230900483268763648 Goloubef, who is 30, had...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.