40 years ago today: Final minute of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ [Video]

The Miracle on Ice – Lake Placid: On February 22, 1980, the United States Olympic hockey team shocked the world by defeating the Soviet Union 4-3 during the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

The Soviet Union had won the gold medal in six of the seven previous Winter Olympic Games and were the favorites to win once more in Lake Placid. The team consisted primarily of professional players with significant experience in international play.

- Advertisement -

The United States team, which was coached by Herb Brooks, not only defeated the heavily favored Soviet team, but they also went on to win the Gold Medal against Finland.

In the group stage, both the Soviet and U.S. teams were undefeated; the U.S. achieved several notable victories, including a 2–2 draw against Sweden, and a 7–3 upset victory over second-place favorites Czechoslovakia.

- Advertisement -

The victory became one of the most iconic moments of the Games and in U.S. sports.

Watch and listen as Al Michaels and Ken Dryden make the call on one of the most memorable sporting events of all-time.

Do you believe in miracles?