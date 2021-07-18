49ers CB Jimmie Ward throws shade at Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, they are a trendy pick to win the next Super Bowl thanks to the upgrade they made at quarterback during the offseason.

That upgrade, of course, is the addition of former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

Well, one person who is not impressed with the Rams new signal caller is San Francisco 49ers CB, Jimmie Ward.

During a recent interview, Ward threw some shade at Stafford.

From NBC Sports:

“I like Stafford, but they still will have the same players that he’ll be throwing the ball to,” Ward told Grant Cohn of SI.com. “He’s the same quarterbackwho was on the Detroit Lions and they still didn’t go to the playoffs, and they had Megatron [Calvin Johnson]. What was the problem over there in Detroit? Are you going to blame the city? What was the problem? Was it the money? If they city didn’t have enough money to bring players over there, why even have an NFL team? That’s a big question mark.

“They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs several times and went to the Super Bowl. Yeah, he lost. He went to the Super Bowl, though. I’ve yet to see that with Matt Stafford. And I’m saying, he’s still great. I believe he’s a top 10 quarterback, maybe top 5. I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m just going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff got those boys to the Super Bowl.”