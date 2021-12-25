49ers GM John Lynch makes up weak excuse after liking tweet trashing QB Jimmy Garoppolo

On Christmas Eve, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch liked a tweet trashing QB Jimmy Garoppolo before making up a sorry excuse as to why he did it.

Here is the tweet Lynch liked.

And now for the weak excuse from Lynch.

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass w my Family – I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Whatever you say, John!