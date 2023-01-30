49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly suffered major arm injury in NFC Championship Game

On Sunday afternoon, Brock Purdy, who is also known as “Mr. Irrelevant”, and the San Francisco 49ers had a golden opportunity as they squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a spot in Super Bowl LVII on the line. Unfortunately, Purdy, who had been undefeated since taking over as San Francisco's QB, suffered an arm injury in the first quarter, and he had to be removed from the game. He was forced to return to the game after backup QB Josh Johnson also left with an injury, but Purdy was clearly unable to throw the football. Now, according to reports, Purdy suffered, and played with, a major arm injury during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Why it Matters for Brock Purdy and the 49ers

When Purdy went down with his arm injury in the first quarter, San Francisco's chances of beating the Eagles pretty much went down the drain as Johnson is a borderline NFL QB at best. Now, Purdy is going to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

According to Ian Rapoport, Purdy needs surgery to repair a torn UCL

Purdy will be out for six months

He could be back in time for training camp

By the Numbers

During the 2022 season, Purdy played extremely well after having to replace Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Here are some of his stats.

5-0 record in the regular season (2-1 in the playoffs)

67.1 completion percentage in regular season

13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions

107.3 quarterback rating

65.5 QBR



