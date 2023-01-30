Merch
    49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly suffered major arm injury in NFC Championship Game

    By W.G. Brady
    Inside the Article:

    On Sunday afternoon, Brock Purdy, who is also known as “Mr. Irrelevant”, and the San Francisco 49ers had a golden opportunity as they squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a spot in Super Bowl LVII on the line. Unfortunately, Purdy, who had been undefeated since taking over as San Francisco's QB, suffered an arm injury in the first quarter, and he had to be removed from the game. He was forced to return to the game after backup QB Josh Johnson also left with an injury, but Purdy was clearly unable to throw the football. Now, according to reports, Purdy suffered, and played with, a major arm injury during Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

    Brock Purdy 49ers

    Why it Matters for Brock Purdy and the 49ers

    When Purdy went down with his arm injury in the first quarter, San Francisco's chances of beating the Eagles pretty much went down the drain as Johnson is a borderline NFL QB at best. Now, Purdy is going to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

    • According to Ian Rapoport, Purdy needs surgery to repair a torn UCL
    • Purdy will be out for six months
    • He could be back in time for training camp

    By the Numbers

    During the 2022 season, Purdy played extremely well after having to replace Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Here are some of his stats.

    • 5-0 record in the regular season (2-1 in the playoffs)
    • 67.1 completion percentage in regular season
    • 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions
    • 107.3 quarterback rating
    • 65.5 QBR

