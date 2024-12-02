49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Suffers Devastating Injury vs. Bills

In a heartbreaking turn of events during Sunday Night Football, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a serious injury that will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

After the 49ers' matchup against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in his post-game comments that McCaffrey sustained a potentially season-ending PCL injury. This marks another tough setback for McCaffrey, who has faced a series of injuries throughout his 8-year NFL career.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters that RB Christian McCaffrey suffered a PCL injury that could end his season.



Just a nightmare of a season.

McCaffrey's injury is a major blow to the 49ers' offense, as they have struggled so far this season. His absence will leave a significant void in the backfield as San Francisco looks to adjust without one of the league's top running backs.