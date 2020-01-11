5 Big Ten teams included in ‘Way-too-Early’ 2020 college football top 25

The College Football Playoff Championship Game has not yet been played but that does not mean it is too early to start thinking about the 2020 season.

The Sporting News has released their “Way-too-Early top 25 for 2020 season” and five Big Ten teams are included.

Not surprisingly, defending Big Ten champion Ohio State comes in at No. 2, while Penn State checks in at No. 9 in the rankings. The Big Ten teams outside of the top 10 include No. 12 Minnesota, No. 14 Wisconsin, and No. 15 Michigan.

Here is what the Sporting News had to say about Michigan.

“It’s the same old story in Ann Arbor for sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines return a talented roster, and the quarterback battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton will be the focus of the spring. Nico Collins’ return was huge, and the offensive line has improved. Daxton Hill is a breakout player in the secondary, but the question remains: When will this team break through against Ohio State and win a Big Ten championship? September tests at Washington and at home against Wisconsin won’t be easy.”

Nation, how do you think the Wolverines will are in 2020?