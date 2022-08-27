Believe it or not, the 2022 Big Ten Football conference schedule begins TODAY when Northwestern takes on Nebraska in Ireland in an early season Big Ten West matchup.

Though Northwestern vs. Nebraska is not exactly a must-see game for the casual fan, there are a handful of games you absolutely will not want to miss.

What that being said, here are the biggest Big Ten Football matchups of the 2022 season, along with my final score predictions for each.

5 biggest Big Ten Football matchups of 2022: Winners revealed

1. Michigan at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Call me crazy but I believe Michigan and Ohio State will both be undefeated heading into this game and the winner will not only go on to the Big Ten Championship but they will be pretty much locked into a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines dominated the game in 2021 and you can bet the Buckeyes will be looking for some sweet revenge and they will get it.

Ohio State 34 Michigan 27

2. Wisconsin at Iowa (Nov. 12)

Wisconsin is my favorite to win the Big Ten West but Iowa will have something to say about that when they host the Badgers on Nov. 12.

Even though this game is being played in Iowa, I think Wisconsin will have just enough to escape with a win. Heck, let’s get bold and predict they will kick a last-second field goal to win it.

Wisconsin 23 Iowa 20

3. Ohio State at Penn State (Oct. 29)

This will be Ohio State’s biggest road test of the season and though this is not expected to be a white-out game, playing at Penn State can even the playing field at times.

That being said, I think the Buckeyes win by double digits.

Ohio State 37 Penn State 24

4. Michigan State at Michigan (Oct. 29)

On the same day that Ohio State take on Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State will be in Ann Arbor to battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Wolverines had complete control of last year’s game but the Spartans stormed back from a 16-point deficit to shock Jim Harbaugh and company. This year will be different.

Michigan 30 Michigan State 20

5. Wisconsin at Ohio State (Sept. 24)

A preview of the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game will take place on September 24 when Wisconsin heads to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dominated this series as of late (they dominate every series) with eight straight victories and they will make it nine in late September.

Ohio State 37 Wisconsin 23

Nation, what do you think are the biggest matchups of the 2022 Big Ten Football season? Did we miss any?

