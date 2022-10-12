Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley)

Featured Videos



Well, we are now five games into the 2022 season and the Lions have somehow managed to get off to a 1-4 start, which just so happens to tie them for the worst record in the NFL.

With that being said, football is a team sport and there is plenty of blame to go around for the Lions’ struggles thus far.

Here are the 5 biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5. (Note: Just because they are a bust through five games does not mean they cannot turn things around!)

5. Brad Holmes

Yep, I am starting off with the man who is in charge of building the roster for the Detroit Lions.

Specifically, I am placing some blame on Brad Holmes because he pretty much chose to ignore the linebacker position during free agency. Yes, he nailed the Malcolm Rodriguez pick in a big way but there is no reason why Alex Anzalone should be starting in the NFL.

In addition, what is up with the Lions’ kicking situation? Since letting Matt Prater walk, the Lions have tried kicker after kicker after kicker after kicker…. you get the point.

I still believe Holmes can get this right but mistakes have been made and they are costing the Lions in 2022.

4. Aaron Glenn

The Detroit Lions’ defense was awful in 2021 and they have somehow managed to be even worse so far in 2022 under the watch of defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

Now, in Glenn’s defense, he does not exactly have the most talented players on the defensive side of the ball.

That being said, I was hoping the defense would be ranked around 25 or so in the NFL in 2022, which would have been a big improvement from a year ago, but, instead, they have been worse!

Glenn certainly deserves some blame.

3. Dan Campbell

We are already up to No. 3 on the list and I am yet to include a player on my 5 biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5!

I still believe in Dan Campbell but there is no way that he should not be mentioned when discussing the people who are most responsible for the Lions’ lack of success in 2022.

The Lions have played five games this season and after each and every game, there has been at least one questionable (I am being nice) decision that put his team at a disadvantage.

Campbell has not ran away from taking responsibility for the decisions he has made (for the most part) but it’s time for him to start making decisions that benefit the Lions.

2. T.J. Hockenson

Heading into the 2022 season, I wrote an article about how T.J. Hockenson was eventually going to get paid, but it would not be the Detroit Lions who pay him.

As soon as that article was published, people came out of the woodwork to tell me how little I know about football, and how Hockenson will certainly get a big time extension with the Lions.

Well, we are five games into the season and Hockenson has disappeared in four out of those five games.

Here is his production through five games:

Week 1: 4 catches for 38 yards

Week 2: 3 catches for 26 yards

Week 3: 3 catches for 18 yards (1 TD)

Week 4: 8 catches for 178 yards (2 TDs)

Week 5: 1 catch for 6 yards

Nation, T.J. Hockenson has been inconsistent from the day he came to Detroit and that is just who he is. Do you still want to give him that mega contract extension?

1. Amani Oruwariye

As much as T.J. Hockenson is proving me correct, CB Amani Oruwariye is proving be wrong in a big way.

Leading up to the season, one of my bold predictions was that Oruwariye would be in the conversation for his first Pro Bowl bid at the end of the 2022 season.

Well, fast forward to the present and Dan Campbell not only benched Oruwariye for the Lions Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, but he made him inactive for the game!

Oruwariye had a solid 2021 season but there is not doubt that he has been the biggest bust for the Lions through the first five weeks of the 2022 season.

Nation, who are your biggest busts for the Detroit Lions so far this season?