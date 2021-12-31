5 Bold predictions for the Detroit Pistons in 2022

It’s been a trying season for the Detroit Pistons, who only have five wins on the season despite having landed the coveted 1st overall NBA Draft selection. What can fans look forward to in the new year?

1. The Pistons will earn the top overall pick for the 2nd straight year

One of the positives that comes with a difficult year are the elevating chances of landing the NBA’s 1st overall pick. And for the 2nd straight year, it will be the Pistons selecting 1st overall.

2. The No. 1 pick will be used to select Paolo Banchero

The Pistons will be taking the former consensus five-star recruit out of Duke who has drawn comparisons to Carmelo Anthony and Jason Tatum.

3. Several players return to form after sophomore slump

The Pistons, while losing games in the 2020-21 NBA season, featured several exciting young pieces that are now currently experiencing the dreaded sophomore slump. 2022 will be a bounce-back for the likes of Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.

4. Killian Hayes continues upward trajectory

After injuries derailed his rookie season, Killian Hayes has continued to take the next steps in his development and will begin to truly take flight next season in what will be his 3rd in the NBA.

5. Hamidou Diallo earns new long-term contract extension

The Pistons have been impressed with Diallo, as head coach Dwane Casey recently calling him one of their more valuable assets. While he does have one more year remaining on his current deal, the Pistons will see fit to reward his efforts with a long-term extension as one of the core pieces of the rebuild.