5 College football players named finalists for Walker Camp Player of the Year award

Each year, Walter Camp Football gives an award for the top player in college football and this year will be no different.

What was is really cool about this year is that two players from the state of Michigan made the cut.

Those players, not surprisingly, are Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

Joining Hutchinson and Walker are Jordan Davis (Georgia), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), and Bryce Young (Alabama).

Congrats, men!