Believe it or not, Week 0 of the 2022 College Football season begins on Saturday and though the 2023 NFL Draft is a very long way away, it is never too early to start paying attention to some players who could be an eventual fit for our Detroit Lions.

That being said, here are 5 players Detroit Lions fans should keep an eye on during Week 0 of the 2022 college football season.

Note: There are not very many college football games this week so there were not as many prospects to choose from.

5 College prospects Detroit Lions fans should watch: Week 0

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (12:30 p.m. ET – FOX)

Skoronski’s combination of pass-protection ability, athletic excellence, football intelligence, and competitive toughness make him an alluring prospect. If he can add power to his game this fall, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him as a Day 1 candidate.

Adding bulk and strength — without a trade-off in his athletic capability — could see Skoronski viewed as a more versatile and complete offensive line prospect. However, at present, the question marks over his length and power might limit his upside, and therefore, NFL draft potential. –Pro Football Network

North Carolina WR Josh Downs (8:15 p.m. ET – ACC Network)

As long as he keeps rising at his current trajectory, Downs is a worthy first-round candidate in the 2023 NFL Draft. His size will only work against him. Nevertheless, it’s one of very few glaring flaws in his game. Even with below-average size, Downs has the skill set to be an extremely dangerous three-level threat in the NFL. –Pro Football Network

Florida State OT Robert Scott Jr. (5:00 p.m. – ACC Network)

Nevertheless, Scott has an appealing max projection and extensive experience at both left and right tackle. At the very least, he’s a solid NFL swing tackle with potential starting upside at his ceiling. Right now, Day 3 is the best range for him, but he can play himself up the board with more improvement. – Pro Football Network

North Carolina CB Tony Grimes (8:15 p.m. ET – ACC Network)

Tony Grimes possesses elite reach — partially because of his size but more because of the combination of long arms and quick closing burst that allows him to never be out of a play in coverage. Grimes lived up to his five-star billing during his sophomore season in 2021. And if all indications are to be believed, he’s only going to get better. –Pro Football Network

North Carolina CB Storm Duck (8:15 p.m. ET – ACC Network)

Though he missed half the season with injury, Storm Duck quietly returned to form following a shortened 2020 year. At his best, Duck is a shutdown cover corner with elite coverage skills both in man and zone defense. Duck has also proven to be a terrific tackler, and his ability to read and react allow him to move off receivers and pursue ball carriers with ease. –Pro Football Network

Nation, which prospects will you be watching closely as potential fits for our Detroit Lions?

