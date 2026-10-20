The Detroit Lions have until Nov. 10 to make a move before the NFL trade deadline, and if general manager Brad Holmes is looking to strengthen his roster for a potential playoff run, the defensive secondary should be near the top of his priority list.

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Detroit enters its Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a 3-2 record, but questions remain about the Lions’ ability to consistently defend the pass. Injuries, inconsistent coverage, and uncertainty surrounding Kerby Joseph have made the defensive backfield one of the team’s biggest concerns.

The good news? There are several intriguing players who could potentially be available before the deadline.

A new examination of Detroit’s potential defensive back targets identified multiple cornerbacks and safeties who could make sense for the Lions, including established stars and younger players who might be available at a more affordable price.

Here are five defensive backs Brad Holmes should consider pursuing before Nov. 10.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, left, and head coach Dan Campbell walk off the field after practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. Jessie Bates III, Safety, Atlanta Falcons

If Holmes wants to make a major splash, Jessie Bates III might be one of the most intriguing names on the market.

The 29-year-old safety has been one of the NFL’s most productive defensive backs, recording 27 career interceptions while establishing himself as a dangerous playmaker in the secondary.

Bates is also playing in the final year of his contract with Atlanta, creating the possibility that the Falcons could consider moving him if they fall further out of playoff contention.

As we previously examined, Bates could provide Detroit with an immediate upgrade at safety, particularly while Joseph’s health remains uncertain.

The challenge would be the acquisition cost. Atlanta has not indicated that Bates is available, and the Falcons could still decide to pursue a new contract rather than surrender one of their best defenders.

However, if Bates becomes available for a reasonable draft-pick package, Holmes would have good reason to investigate.

2. Riq Woolen, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

Woolen could represent a more affordable alternative for Detroit.

The former Seattle Seahawks standout signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia this offseason, but the Eagles have struggled to a 2-4 start.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve and Philadelphia facing an uphill battle in the NFC East, the Eagles could eventually consider moving veterans on expiring contracts.

Woolen brings excellent size, speed, and experience playing in a championship defense. His physical traits would give Detroit another intriguing option opposite D.J. Reed.

His one-year contract could also make him more attainable than some of the higher-priced cornerbacks being discussed.

And unlike a player carrying several years of guaranteed money, Woolen would give Holmes the flexibility to evaluate his performance before deciding whether to pursue a longer-term commitment.

3. Amani Hooker, Safety, Tennessee Titans

One of the more interesting potential trade candidates comes from Tennessee, where the Titans have struggled to a 1-5 record.

Amani Hooker offers starting experience, versatility, and the ability to contribute against both the run and pass.

Unlike Bates, Hooker is under contract through the 2028 season after signing an extension in 2025. That makes him especially intriguing for a Detroit team that could use both immediate help and additional long-term stability at safety.

Tennessee’s disappointing start creates an argument for exploring whether the Titans would consider moving established veterans in exchange for future draft capital.

For the Lions, Hooker could provide another dependable defender while creating flexibility alongside Brian Branch and, eventually, Joseph.

The downside is that Tennessee has little reason to move a productive player on a multiyear contract unless the compensation is attractive.

Still, Hooker is the type of player whose value could extend well beyond this season.

4. Kristian Fulton, Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are undefeated at 5-0, which would normally make acquiring one of their defensive starters extremely difficult.

However, Kristian Fulton presents an interesting situation.

Kansas City has considerable depth at cornerback, including L’Jarius Sneed and rookie first-round selection Mansoor Delane. Fulton is also in the final year of his contract, meaning the Chiefs could face a decision about his future after the season.

A trade involving Fulton would allow Kansas City to potentially recover draft compensation for a player it might not retain.

From Detroit’s perspective, Fulton offers valuable starting experience without requiring the same financial investment as a player such as Sauce Gardner or Zyon McCollum.

He could compete for immediate playing time and provide another experienced option in a secondary that has struggled with consistency.

Of course, Kansas City’s championship aspirations could make the Chiefs reluctant to sacrifice defensive depth.

That makes Fulton an intriguing possibility rather than a player Detroit should expect to become available.

5. Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

If Holmes prefers a younger, lower-cost option with developmental upside, Kelee Ringo deserves consideration.

The former Georgia standout entered the NFL with considerable expectations, but his opportunities in Philadelphia have been limited.

Ringo has primarily contributed on special teams this season, leaving questions about whether he will ever receive a significant defensive role with the Eagles.

For Detroit, that uncertainty could create an opportunity.

Ringo possesses the size and athletic ability that once made him a highly regarded NFL Draft prospect. A change of scenery, combined with an opportunity to compete for defensive snaps, could help him establish himself.

The Lions would not necessarily be acquiring an immediate starter, but a young cornerback who could contribute on special teams while developing into a larger defensive role.

With Philadelphia potentially evaluating its roster before the deadline, Holmes could investigate whether Ringo might be available for a late-round draft selection.

That compensation is hypothetical, not a reported asking price.

Brad Holmes Has Already Shown He’s Willing to Make a Move

There is one important reason these possibilities deserve attention: Holmes has already demonstrated that improving Detroit’s secondary is a legitimate priority.

As we previously reported, Dan Campbell confirmed that Detroit made a serious effort to acquire Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh ultimately traded him to Dallas.

That pursuit established that the Lions are willing to consider meaningful defensive additions if the opportunity is right.

And with Detroit preparing for critical NFC North games against Green Bay and Minnesota, the results of those matchups could influence how aggressive Holmes becomes before Nov. 10.

A separate assessment of Detroit’s trade-deadline priorities also highlighted the need for help at both cornerback and safety, even with Branch preparing to return.

The question is whether Holmes should surrender meaningful draft capital for an established star or pursue a younger, more affordable player who could contribute beyond 2026.

Bates would provide the biggest proven playmaking presence among these five options, while Woolen and Fulton could offer shorter-term cornerback solutions. Hooker brings long-term value, and Ringo presents the potential for a relatively inexpensive developmental addition.

None of these five players has been confirmed as the subject of active trade negotiations with Detroit. But each offers a different way to address an obvious weakness before the deadline.

And with the Lions looking to make another run at the NFC North title, Holmes would be wise to explore every reasonable option before Nov. 10.