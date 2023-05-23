The Detroit Lions are gearing up for another exciting season as they kick off their organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday. As the team hits the practice field, there are several defensive players who should be closely watched during this crucial period. With new additions, returning stars, and players battling for playing time, the Lions' defense is in for some intriguing storylines. Let's take a look at five players who deserve our attention during these OTAs.

Key Points

Malcolm Rodriguez ‘s versatility and tenacity will be tested as he competes for playing time among the Lions' linebackers.

‘s versatility and tenacity will be tested as he competes for playing time among the Lions' linebackers. Jack Campbell ‘s progress during OTAs will shed light on whether he is ready to take on the responsibility of wearing the green dot as the team's play-caller.

‘s progress during OTAs will shed light on whether he is ready to take on the responsibility of wearing the green dot as the team's play-caller. The return of Tracy Walker, if fully healthy, could be a significant boost to the Lions' secondary, thanks to his playmaking abilities and leadership.

5 Detroit Lions Defensive Players to Watch at OTAs

Here are 5 Detroit Lions players to watch closely during the Lions' OTAs:

1. LB Malcolm Rodriguez: Battling for Playing Time

With the Detroit Lions re-signing Alex Anzalone and drafting Jack Campbell in the first round, Malcolm Rodriguez finds himself in a competitive situation for playing time. Rodriguez, known for his tenacity and instincts, will have to showcase his versatility and prove his worth on the field. His ability to deliver impactful tackles could earn him a significant role within the Lions' linebacking corps.

2. LB Jack Campbell: The Future Green Dot?

Selected as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jack Campbell brings immense talent and potential to the Detroit Lions defense. The young linebacker has the skills to eventually earn the responsibility of wearing the green dot on his helmet, indicating the play-calling duties. The question remains whether Campbell will be given the keys to the car right off the bat or if the Lions will ease him into the role. OTAs will provide a glimpse into his progress and readiness for the demanding position.

3. S Tracy Walker: A Welcomed Comeback

Tracy Walker, who suffered an Achilles injury last season, has been actively documenting his recovery journey on social media. His dedication and determination have been evident, leaving fans hopeful for his return. If Walker is truly 100% healthy, he will undoubtedly be a significant addition to the Detroit Lions' defense. Known for his range, ball-hawking skills, and versatility, Walker can contribute as a playmaker and a leader in the secondary.

4. DE Josh Paschal: The Long-Awaited Impact

Josh Paschal, a second-round pick who has battled injuries since joining the Lions, is looking to make a lasting impact on the defense. The Kentucky product has yet to fulfill the expectations set for him during the draft. However, if Paschal can finally regain full health and showcase his explosiveness off the edge, he has the potential to become the impact player the Lions envisioned when they selected him. OTAs will provide a crucial opportunity for him to prove his worth.

5. DT Brodric Martin: The Unexpected Talent

Even Brodric Martin was surprised when the Lions called his name in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie out of Western Kentucky faces the daunting task of transitioning to the NFL level. It will be intriguing to witness how Martin measures up against seasoned competition once the pads come on. OTAs will provide a preliminary glimpse into his adaptability, technique, and potential impact on the Lions' defensive line.

Bottom Line: Competition from the start

As the Detroit Lions kick off their OTAs, the performances of these five defensive players will undoubtedly be closely monitored. From the competition for playing time among linebackers to the potential emergence of rookies and the anticipated return of a key defensive back, these players have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the team's defense. As the offseason progresses, their progress and performance during OTAs will provide valuable insights into their readiness to contribute and the overall potential of the Lions' defensive unit.