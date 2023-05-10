5 Detroit Lions games that MUST be in Primetime

As the NFL prepares to release the 2023 schedule on Thursday night, there has been plenty of chatter about how many primetime games our Detroit Lions this coming season. With that being said, it's time to highlight five Lions games that simply MUST be featured in primetime. These matchups are sure to captivate audiences nationwide and showcase the Lions' top-five (or maybe better) offense.

Vs. Green Bay Packers

Enough is enough! The Detroit Lions' past three primetime games against the Packers were played in Green Bay, and it's time to have these two rivals play a night game at Ford Field. Jordan Love would not be able to handle how loud Ford Field would be!

At Dallas Cowboys

If there was one game on the Lions' schedule that I would almost guarantee will be featured in primetime, it will be their road matchup against the Cowboys.

At Baltimore Ravens

A showdown between the Lions and the Baltimore Ravens would be a clash of contrasting styles. The Ravens, known for their fierce defense and dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, would provide a formidable challenge for the Lions. This game would undoubtedly create a captivating primetime atmosphere, pitting the Lions' offensive firepower against the Ravens' defensive prowess.

At New Orleans Saints

This one would be fun for obvious reasons. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell coached in New Orleans prior to coming to Detroit, and it would be fun to watch him get a shot against his former team.

Vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The last time these two teams played on Monday Night Football, was the Bo and Barry Show. Despite a heartbreaking 38-31 loss, it was the remarkable performances on the ground that left a lasting impression on the fans. Bo Jackson showcased his brilliance by rushing for 129 yards on 18 attempts, while Barry Sanders dazzled the fans by racking up 176 yards on 25 carries while finding the end zone twice.

Bottom Line: The Lions should be featured multiple times in primetime

As the NFL finalizes the 2023 schedule, these five Lions games should be at the top of the list for primetime consideration. From historic rivalries to electrifying matchups, these games have the potential to capture the attention and imagination of football fans everywhere. So, grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and get ready for some exhilarating primetime football featuring OUR Detroit Lions.