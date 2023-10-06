5 Detroit Lions miss final practice before matchup vs. Panthers

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to take another step toward the NFC North crown when they host the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. After starting off the season nearly 100% healthy, the Lions have been dealing with the injury bug ever since. On Friday, the Lions held their final practice of the week, and, according to various reports, five players did not suit up.

Which Detroit Lions did not practice today?

According to reports, the 5 Lions players who did not participate during Friday's practice are as follows:

Brian Branch

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Frank Ragnow

Jason Cabinda

James Mitchell

Why it Matters

Prior to today's practice, Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said it is unlikely that Branch will play this week against the Panthers, but the hope is that he is back for next week's game on the road against the Buccaneers. As far as Amon-Ra St. Brown goes, Campbell said he would be missing his third-straight practice as he continues to deal with an abdomen injury. The Lions head coach noted that a final decision has not yet been made on Amon-Ra's availability for Sunday's game, and they would see how he feels on Saturday morning.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – The Uncertainty of Injury Impact

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Carolina Panthers, they grapple with the unpredictable nature of injuries in the NFL. The transition from a healthy start to a roster plagued by ailments underscores the challenges of navigating a football season. The fate of key players like Brian Branch and Amon-Ra St. Brown hangs in the balance, with final decisions about their availability pending. For the Lions, the path to the NFC North crown involves not only strategic gameplay but also the ability to adapt to an ever-changing roster due to the demands of the sport.