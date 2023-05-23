As the Detroit Lions kick off their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, all eyes will be on the players taking the field. While there are several defensive players who should be watched closely, let's shift our focus to the offensive side of the ball. Here are five Detroit Lions offensive players to keep an eye on during OTAs.

Key Points:

5 Detroit Lions Offensive Players to Watch at OTAs

1) TE Sam LaPorta: A Rookie Ready to Shine

Sam LaPorta, the Lions' second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is expected to make an immediate impact on the team. This promising tight end has showcased his talent in college, and now the question is how his skills will translate to the NFL level. OTAs will provide a glimpse into LaPorta's potential and how he can contribute to the Lions' offense.

2) RB Jahmyr Gibbs: Speed and Versatility

Despite missing the recent rookie minicamp due to a minor injury, running back Jahmyr Gibbs is anticipated to play a crucial role in both the running game and the passing attack for the Lions. Selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Gibbs possesses remarkable speed that will be fascinating to witness as he matches up against seasoned NFL players. Keep an eye on Gibbs' explosiveness during OTAs.

3) WR Marvin Jones Jr.: A Veteran Returns

Marvin Jones Jr. is back for another stint with the Lions, and with Jameson Williams serving a six-game suspension, Jones Jr. could be called upon to stretch the field. However, at 33 years old, questions arise regarding his speed and whether it still translates effectively at this level. OTAs will be a great opportunity to assess Jones Jr.'s contribution and his chemistry with the Lions' quarterbacks.

4) RB David Montgomery: The Jamaal Williams Replacement

David Montgomery joins the Lions as a potential upgrade over Jamaal Williams, who departed for the Saints. Montgomery's elusive running style makes him difficult to tackle, and while we may not get the full picture of his impact until the pads come on, it will be exciting to see how he is utilized within the Lions' offensive scheme during OTAs.

5) G Halapoulivaati Vaitai: The Enigma on the Offensive Line

In my opinion, despite the Detroit Lions signing free agent Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai should be the starting guard if he can maintain good health. The problem lies in Vaitai's track record of injuries since joining the Lions. Detroit Lions OTAs will provide an opportunity to assess his current condition and how he performs on the field. Keep an eye on Vaitai's presence and impact during these practice sessions.

Bottom Line: The Offense Will Be Stronger

In conclusion, as the Detroit Lions embark on their OTAs, the focus will be on both defensive and offensive players. While we eagerly anticipate the development of the defense, it is equally important to keep a keen eye on these five offensive players. Their performances during OTAs will shed light on the potential impact they can have for the Lions in the upcoming season. If these five players can ball out in 2023, the Lions' offense will be even better than it was a year ago.