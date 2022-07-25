We are literally days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and you can bet there are going to be some intense battles that go right down to the end before a winner is decided.
Though some of these battles are for second or third string, they are all important to the Lions’ depth on their roster in 2022.
5 Detroit Lions training camp battles: The Favorites
During a recent article on The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy took a look at 5 Detroit Lions training camp battles. In the article, they not only listed the players competing for the jobs and who they believe are the current favorites to win, but they also gave a nice breakdown of each battle. (Make sure to click on the link to read the breakdowns)
From The Athletic:
1. Cornerback
Competing: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, A.J. Parker, Ifeatu Melifonwu (maybe), Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Saivion Smith, Cedric Boswell, Mark Gilbert
Favorites: Oruwariye and Harris (outside); Parker (nickel)
2. Inside linebacker
Competing: Alex Anzalone, Chris Board, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jarrad Davis, James Houston, Josh Woods, Anthony Pittman, Natrez Patrick
Favorites: Anzalone and Barnes
3. Second safety
Competing: DeShon Elliott, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brady Breeze, C.J. Moore, Juju Hughes
Favorite: Elliott
4. Second and third tight ends
Competing: Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Garrett Griffin, Devin Funchess, Nolan Givan and Derrick Deese Jr.
Favorites: Wright and Mitchell
5. Backup QB
Competing: Tim Boyle and David Blough
Favorite: Boyle
Nation, which of these Detroit Lions position battles are you most looking forward to during training camp?