We are literally days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and you can bet there are going to be some intense battles that go right down to the end before a winner is decided.

Though some of these battles are for second or third string, they are all important to the Lions’ depth on their roster in 2022.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Could Kerby Joseph start at SS for Detroit Lions?

5 Detroit Lions training camp battles: The Favorites

During a recent article on The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner and Colton Pouncy took a look at 5 Detroit Lions training camp battles. In the article, they not only listed the players competing for the jobs and who they believe are the current favorites to win, but they also gave a nice breakdown of each battle. (Make sure to click on the link to read the breakdowns)

From The Athletic:

1. Cornerback

Competing: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, A.J. Parker, Ifeatu Melifonwu (maybe), Mike Hughes, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Saivion Smith, Cedric Boswell, Mark Gilbert

Favorites: Oruwariye and Harris (outside); Parker (nickel)

2. Inside linebacker

Competing: Alex Anzalone, Chris Board, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jarrad Davis, James Houston, Josh Woods, Anthony Pittman, Natrez Patrick

Favorites: Anzalone and Barnes

3. Second safety

Competing: DeShon Elliott, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brady Breeze, C.J. Moore, Juju Hughes

Favorite: Elliott

4. Second and third tight ends

Competing: Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, Garrett Griffin, Devin Funchess, Nolan Givan and Derrick Deese Jr.

Favorites: Wright and Mitchell

5. Backup QB

Competing: Tim Boyle and David Blough

Favorite: Boyle

Nation, which of these Detroit Lions position battles are you most looking forward to during training camp?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

