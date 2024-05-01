fb
W.G. Brady

5 Detroit Lions Veterans Who Could Be Cut Before 2024 Season

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Here are some Detroit Lions Veterans Who Could Be Cut

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2024 NFL season, some veteran players find their roster spots under serious threat due to incoming talent through the draft and free agency, coupled with returning players from injury. Here are five Lions veterans who might not make the cut:

Detroit Lions Veterans Who Could Be Cut

1. Craig Reynolds, RB

The versatile running back’s tenure with the Detroit Lions could be drawing to a close due to the arrival of newly drafted Sione Vaki. Vaki’s fresh legs and potential on special teams could make Reynolds expendable as the team looks to inject new energy into their backfield.

Skipper has been a valuable depth piece on the offensive line, but his future with the Lions is uncertain with the addition of Giovanni Manu. Manu, drafted in the fourth round out of the University of British Columbia, brings a unique blend of size and athleticism that could see him take over some of Skipper’s responsibilities, especially in guard roles.

Onwuzurike has shown flashes of potential since being drafted by the Detroit Lions, but his position is now jeopardized by the selection of Mekhi Wingo. Wingo’s impressive college production and fit within the Lions’ defensive schemes might edge out Onwuzurike, especially if the team prioritizes new talent on the defensive line.

Vildor’s situation is particularly precarious following the Lions’ aggressive moves to bolster their secondary. With the drafting of two cornerbacks and the addition of two more through free agency, Vildor faces stiff competition for playing time. His performance in upcoming training camps will be crucial if he hopes to secure a spot.

Similar to Vildor, Dorsey’s roster spot is in danger due to the same influx of talent in the cornerback room. The Lions’ commitment to revamping their secondary could see Dorsey looking for opportunities elsewhere unless he can demonstrate significant value during the preseason.

    The situation for these veterans underscores the harsh realities of the NFL, where roster turnover is constant, and the arrival of new talent can swiftly change a player’s career trajectory. As training camp approaches, these players will need to compete at their highest level to remain with the team.

