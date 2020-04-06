40.5 F
Detroit
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

5 Detroit Red Wings who should have their number retired

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Leading candidates to replace Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill

If it were not for COVID-19, the Detroit Red Wings would have played their final game of the 2019-2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, get 4 picks as compensation in latest NFL Mock Draft

At this point, it would be more surprising if the Detroit Lions do not trade the No. 3 pick...
Read more
Arnold Powell

There is no question about it that the Detroit Red Wings have had a storied history which has included some great players. Of those players, only eight have had the honor of having their number retired.

  • No. 1 – Terry Sawchuk
  • No. 4 – Red Kelly
  • No. 5 – Nicklas Lidstrom
  • No. 7 – Ted Lindsay
  • No. 9 – Gordie Howe
  • No. 10 – Alex Delvecchio
  • No. 12 – Sid Abel
  • No. 19 – Steve Yzerman

Though each of the players listed above are more than deserving of having their number in the rafters, there are some players missing from the list. Here are five more players who are deserving of having their number retired.

Pavel Datsyuk No. 13

Pavel Datsyuk spent 14 seasons in Detroit, where he played in a whopping 953 games. Throughout his career, Datsyuk racked up 314 goals and 604 assists for a total of 918 career points ( ranks 7th in Wings history).

In addition, Datsyuk also has two Stanley Cups with the Red Wings, one from 2002 and one from 2008. He is a 4-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner and a 3-time Frank J. Selke Trophy winner.

At some point, Datsyuk’s No. 13 will be retired.

Vladimir Konstantinov No. 16

Vladimir Konstantinov should have played even longer with the Detroit Red Wings had his career not been cut short by a tragic accident that took place after the Stanley Cup victory in 1997.

Konstantinov was an outstanding player and an outstanding leader on the Red Wings. He was tough and always gave his all with the team’s success on his mind. Konstantinov may not be one of the all-time great but because of his inspiration to the Red Wings following his accident, Vlady deserves to have his No. 16 hanging for everyone to see.

Norm Ullman No. 79

Ullman scored 490 regular-season goals and 739 assists for 1229 points in 20 seasons (13 in Detroit), which ranks him amongst some of the greatest centers to ever play in the NHL. He led the Red Wings in goals in three seasons and led the entire NHL during the 1964–65 season with 42 goals.

Though he didn’t play his entire career in Detroit, Ullman is still a piece of Red Wings history. Interestingly, Ullman shares a number with the great “Terrible” Ted Lindsay, who already has his No. 7 retired. Ullman also wore the No. 7 sweater after Lindsay departed.

So, how should Ullman’s number be retired?

After Ullman was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he changed to No. 9. That number, of course, was worn by the great Gordie Howe so that would not work either. So, in order to honor Ullman, there are a few options. First, his name could be added to Lindsay’s banner (not happening and shouldn’t happen). Second, they could retire the No. 16 that Ullman wore to begin his career in Detroit (Nope, that is for Vlady). Or third, the Red Wings could retire another number to honor Ullman. My suggestion is to retire No. 79 as it could be a combo of two of the numbers he wore in his career.

Henrik Zetterberg No. 40

Through fifteen seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, #40 racked up 337 goals and 623 assists for 960 points. Zetterberg helped the Red Wings to their 11th and most recent Stanley Cup victory in 2008 and was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player of the 2008 Stanley Cup playoffs. His 13 playoff goals tied with teammate Johan Franzen for the Red Wings record for most in a single postseason. 

Not only was Zetterberg a great player on the ice but he was an equally good leader both on and off the ice. There is absolutely no question in my mind that Zetterberg’s No. 40 should be hanging in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena.

Sergei Fedorov No. 91

This one is a no-brainer.

Sergei Fedorov was arguably the best player on the Detroit Red Wings during each of their 3 Stanley Cup runs while he was on the team. During the Stanley Cup Playoffs (162 games) with the Red Wings, Sergei had 50 goals and 113 assists.

Fedorov won the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward twice in his career and following the 1993-1994 season, he won the Hart Trophy as the Most Valuable Players of the NHL. During that season, he scored 56 goals and dished out 64 assists.

I would argue that without Fedorov, the Red Wings probably would not have won 3 Stanley Cups.

Fedorov was the most dynamic forward of his generation and a Hall of Famer. He absolutely deserves to have his jersey hung from the rafters.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFox Sports Detroit to re-air Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons Championship Games
Next articleMasters sets new start date for 2020 golf tournament

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

5 Detroit Red Wings who should have their number retired

There is no question about it that the Detroit Red Wings have had a storied history which has included...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Fox Sports Detroit to re-air Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons Championship Games

Don Drysdale - 0
One thing is for sure, due to Covid-19, we certainly have plenty of spare time on our hands. We have been ordered to stay...
Read more
U of M News

One Shining Moment: 2019-2020 Michigan Wolverines [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
We will never know for sure how far the 2019-2020 Michigan basketball team would have advanced in the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament but...
Read more
College Sports

2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Monday’s National Championship Game

Don Drysdale - 0
We had an amazing 2019-2020 NCAA college basketball season until it was taken away from us by COVID-19. http://gty.im/1206667235 Because of the coronavirus, the NCAA announced...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions trade back into 1st Round in latest NFL Mock Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, pretty much everyone expects the Detroit Lions to do whatever they can to trade down in the 1st Round of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Fox Sports Detroit to re-air Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons Championship Games

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
One thing is for sure, due to Covid-19, we certainly have plenty of spare time on our hands. We have been ordered to stay...
Read more

Red Wings’ Kirk Maltby’s reaction to Sidney Crosby dive is priceless (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
By the time the 2009 Stanley Cup Finals rolled around and the Detroit Red Wings found themselves in a second straight matchup against the...
Read more

Red Wings’ Joe Kocur attacks Edmonton’s Kris King after he injures Kirk Maltby

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Joe Kocur formed 1/2 of the legendary "Bruise Brothers" with enforcer Bob Probert, and during their heyday there was no more feared duo in...
Read more

Top 10 Niklas Kronwall hits of all-time [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
We may not have hockey right now but that does not mean we cannot look back at some of our favorite moments. Here is a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.