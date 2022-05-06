5 Detroit Red Wings who will not be back for 2022-23 season

The 2021-22 regular season is in the books and for the Detroit Red Wings, there is still work to do before they can even consider making a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As the offseason goes on, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will have some decisions to make in regards so some players who are currently on the roster.

Here are five players who have likely played their final game with the Red Wings

G Thomas Greiss (UFA)

Greiss was not good during the 2021-22 season as he gave up a whopping 3.66 goals per game and the fact he is now 36 means the Red Wings will likely look for a better (and younger) option to go along with Alex Nedeljkovic.

F Carter Rowney (UFA)

Rowney was hampered by injuries during the season (only played in 26 games) and during those games, he only had four goals and two assists.

D Danny DeKeyser (UFA)

Danny DeKeyser has almost certainly played his final game for the Red Wings as the team placed him on waivers multiple times over the past couple of seasons. He will become an unrestricted free agent.

D Olli Juolevi (RFA)

Juolevi was brought in from the Panthers to provide some much-needed depth on defense but he only placed in eight total games and did not pick up a single point.

D Mitchell Stephens (RFA)

I’ve always been a big Mitchell Stephens supporter as I saw him as a potential goal-scorer in the NHL but ever since he came to the best league in the world, he has not been able to get the job done. Yzerman could end up finding a spot for Stephens but I am predicting he will be looking for a new team this coming offseason.