The 2022 Detroit Lions started the season with a 1-6 record, before flipping the switch and winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, Detroit finished one win short of making the NFL playoffs. If they had gotten in, many believe they could have made some noise. As we look toward the 2023 season, quite a few people are already penciling in Detroit as the favorite to win the NFC North, and if that happens, they would host a home playoff game. But could they actually go from 9-8 all the way to the Super Bowl? Here are 5 recent examples of teams that went from around a .500 record, or even worse in some cases, all the way to the Super Bowl.

5 examples of why 2023 Detroit Lions can go to the Super Bowl

2022 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8 in 2021)

The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles‘ run to the Super Bowl is one that seemed meant to be as they got off to a hot start to the season and never looked back, despite having to stay afloat for a bit when QB Jalen Hurts suffered an injury. The Eagles have used a dominant rushing attack and a stout defense to get to Super Bowl LVII, and they may just win it all on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

2021 Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1 in 2020)

The 2021 Bengals‘ run to the Super Bowl was a magical and unforgettable journey. Behind the arm of quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals shocked the league with their potent offense and stingy defense. Despite a slow start to the season, the Bengals came together at the right time, winning crucial games down the stretch and earning a playoff spot, and an eventual berth in the Super Bowl, where they lost to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9 in 2019)

The 2020 Buccaneers‘ run to the Super Bowl was a dominant and historic achievement. With quarterback Tom Brady at the helm, the Buccaneers rode a wave of momentum throughout the playoffs, knocking off some of the NFL's top teams and winning their first Super Bowl in 18 years.

2019 San Francisco 49ers (4-12 in 2018)

The 2019 49ers‘ run to the Super Bowl was a dominant and thrilling journey. Led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers dominated their opponents with a relentless running game, a suffocating defense, and clutch playmaking throughout the playoffs. This team reminds me of what the Lions want to be.

2017 Philadelphia Eagles (7-9 in 2016)

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles‘ run to the Super Bowl was a tale of resilience and determination. Despite losing their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, to injury late in the season, the Eagles rallied behind backup quarterback Nick Foles and a dominant defense to earn a spot in the Super Bowl.