5 Former Detroit Lions on a Super Bowl LX Roster

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to collide Sunday in Santa Clara, California, with the Lombardi Trophy on the line in Super Bowl LX.

It’s a rematch 12 years in the making. The last time these two franchises met on the sport’s biggest stage, New England walked away victorious. Now, both teams arrive with different rosters, different storylines, but familiar identities built on defense, physicality, and situational football.

While the Detroit Lions are still waiting for their first Super Bowl appearance in the NFL’s 60-year championship history, Lions fans will have a reason to watch closely. Several former Detroit Lions will be suiting up on Super Bowl LX rosters, hoping to earn a ring, just not in Honolulu blue.

Here’s a look at five former Lions competing for a championship on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks

S Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs’ journey is one Lions fans know well.

Originally selected by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs quickly developed into one of the team’s most productive defensive backs. He recorded back-to-back seasons with three interceptions, showing strong instincts, range, and leadership in the secondary.

Despite his emergence, the Lions made a surprising decision to move on, trading Diggs to Seattle in 2019. Since then, he’s carved out a long-term role with the Seahawks, becoming a trusted veteran presence in their defensive backfield.

Now, Diggs is one win away from adding a Super Bowl ring, something that eluded him during his time in Detroit.

New England Patriots

CB Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis’ time in Detroit was short — but impactful.

The Lions acquired Davis ahead of the 2024 season, trading for him from Tampa Bay in the final year of his contract. He immediately stepped in as Detroit’s top cornerback, bringing physicality and experience to a young secondary.

In his lone season with the Lions, Davis:

Started 13 games

Recorded 2 interceptions

Added 2 fumble recoveries

Unfortunately, his season ended prematurely after he suffered a broken jaw late in the regular season, preventing a potential playoff run.

Davis departed in free agency, signing a three-year deal with the Patriots, where he now finds himself on football’s biggest stage.

QB Joshua Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs’ connection to Detroit was brief — but it still counts.

Dobbs spent a brief amount of time on the practice squad in 2022 before being signed to the Tennessee Titans’ active roster. Though his time in Detroit never translated to game action, his career has since become one of the NFL’s most unique quarterback stories.

Now serving as a depth quarterback with New England, Dobbs is part of a Super Bowl roster after bouncing around multiple organizations, including his short stop in Detroit.

RB Craig Reynolds

Few former Lions are remembered as fondly as Craig Reynolds.

Signed as a training camp addition in 2021, Reynolds quickly became a fan favorite. His hard-nosed running style and clutch performances turned him into a cult hero during difficult seasons for Detroit.

Reynolds carved out a consistent role as a secondary running back for multiple seasons. However, during the 2025 season, his opportunities diminished as he fell behind:

Jahmyr Gibbs

David Montgomery

Jacob Saylors

Sione Vaki

Reynolds was waived in November and later joined the Patriots’ practice squad, where he now finds himself just one game away from a Super Bowl ring.

LB Jahlani Tavai

Jahlani Tavai’s career took a dramatic turn after leaving Detroit.

Selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Tavai struggled to find consistency with the Lions and was waived before his third NFL season. His time in Detroit never matched expectations.

Since landing in New England, however, Tavai has reinvented himself. He’s become a reliable linebacker in the Patriots’ system, thriving in a role that emphasizes discipline, versatility, and situational awareness.

Now, Tavai’s development has come full circle, from early struggles in Detroit to a Super Bowl LX roster spot in New England.

The Bottom Line

Detroit may not be playing in Super Bowl LX, but its fingerprints are still on the game.

From former starters like Carlton Davis and Quandre Diggs to fan favorites and reclamation stories like Craig Reynolds and Jahlani Tavai, the Lions’ past is well represented on Sunday’s biggest stage.

It’s another reminder that NFL journeys are rarely linear, and sometimes, former Lions find their championship moment somewhere else.