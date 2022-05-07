5 Free agent forwards the Detroit Red Wings should consider

With the Detroit Red Wings officially now in the offseason, fans will be pining to see what moves GM Steve Yzerman will be making as he continues the rebuilding process of the team that he’s been at the helm for since 2019.

Of course, his biggest move as GM so far took place over the weekend when it was announced that head coach Jeff Blashill wouldn’t be brought back for an 8th season behind the bench.

Detroit’s lack of offensive depth was made even more apparent when forward Robby Fabbri was felled by a torn ACL in early March, and you can bet there will be more than a few free agents that Yzerman will have his eye on this offseason. Of course, there will be several high-profile forwards that will command top dollar, among those being Filip Forsberg and Patrik Laine, though Yzerman may not be willing to shell out major cast – yet. Let’s check out a few of the candidates that could be realistic options.

Kevin Fiala

Kevin Fiala of the Minnesota Wild looks on after scoring a goal… Kevin Fiala of the Minnesota Wild looks on after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the third period of the game at Xcel Energy Center on April 17, 2022 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Wild… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild forward enjoyed his best NHL season to date, racking up a career high 85 points and helping lead the Wild to a playoff berth.

Andre Burakovsky

The 27 year-old Russian forward demonstrated his flair for offensive flashiness, posting 61 points in 80 games played for the high-powered Avalanche.

Rickard Rakell

Recently acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Anaheim Ducks at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, Rakell will be a coveted depth piece this summer; he has 352 points in 569 carer games.

Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal in the… Ondrej Palat of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal in the third period during Game Three of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena on… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images

This will be a familiar name to Red Wings fans, as he’s routinely helped torch Detroit over the years as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Of course, he was drafted by Tampa in 2011 by none other than Yzerman himself.

Ryan Strome

Strome’s 54 points in 74 games this season for the New York Rangers helped them form one of the Eastern Conference’s top offensive attacks.

