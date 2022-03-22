5 Free agent linebackers the Detroit Lions should consider

On Monday, a report surfaced from Mike Garafolo that the Detroit Lions are signing former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Chris Board.

Board has been primarily a special teams ace during his career but he could potentially compete for a starting spot on the Lions defense as the linebacker position is arguably the weakest unit on the roster.

As it stands, in terms of starting LB experience, the Lions have Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes, which is nothing to call home about.

With that being said, as we read the tea leaves, the assumption is that Lions GM Brad Holmes either A) Plans to select a linebacker in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft or B) He is going to make a run at one of the veteran free agents who are still available.

Here are three veteran free agent linebackers the Lions should consider.

*Breakdowns via Pro Football Focus

Bobby Wagner (PFF Rank in 2021 No. 15 out of 87)

STARTING MLB: Wagner has been one of the league’s best players since he came into the NFL. Since he was drafted, he has been the most valuable linebacker in football, according to PFF WAR. At his best, he was a tackling machine who once missed just five tackles in two years, but he has shown some signs that he isn’t the player he once was. Wagner still has elite potential, but now gauging where he is in his decline becomes a tricky balance.

Alexander Johnson (PFF Rank in 2021 No. 3 out of 87)

SCHEME-DIVERSE MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Alexander Johnson has a complicated backstory and got his chance in the NFL late, but he has been consistently excellent in the time he has had. He hits free agency at 30 years old but with just a little over 2,000 career snaps to his name. Johnson should have at least one contract of high-end play in him as a middle linebacker that can do it all but especially bring the wood against the run. Though not his best areas, he can also be productive on the blitz and cover.

Anthony Barr (PFF Rank in 2021 No. 28 out of 87)

STARTING STRONGSIDE (SAM) LINEBACKER: Barr has made the successful transition from collegiate edge rusher to off-ball linebacker in the NFL, but he’s still best utilized in a role that lets him get after the quarterback as a blitzer. He has consistently met expectations against the run over the course of his eight-year career, producing both negative and positive grades at one of the lowest rates at the linebacker position.

Kyzir White (PFF Rank in 2021 No. 20 out of 87)

STARTING OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: White brings a strong all-around skillset to the table and he’s continued to improve during his four-year career. He moves around well as an underneath zone defender, and he’s at his best if he’s kept clean in the run game. White is a mid-tier starter on the outside.

Jayon Brown (PFF Rank in 2021 No. 51 out of 87)

NICKEL LINEBACKER, ZONE-HEAVY SCHEME: Given Brown’s injury history and his coverage/run game splits, he’s at his best in more of a coverage-first role. It’s harder to define that in today’s NFL, but an ideal role for Brown is one that taps into his good coverage ability and limits his snaps against the run.