5 games for Detroit Lions fans to watch during the bye week

Detroit Lions fans have a week off due to the bye, so here are five games that can scratch the football itch this weekend.

By Dylan Bair
Detroit Lions fans,Lions

Detroit Lions fans, we’re here, the bye week. Finally, there is a reprieve for the team to breathe and relax, take in good football for once and watch without your heart racing at 20 miles an hour. Compiling this list was rather simple as there is a ton of great football to be had this week, and some even have the added intrigue of direct ties to the Lions themselves. Here are the five games for the weekend of October 14th thru the 16th to watch if you’re a Lions fan looking for a break.

1. #10 Penn State Nittany Lions @ #5 Michigan Wolverines, 12:00 PM EST on FOX

Big Noon Kickoff loves them some Michigan football, but this time it is actually deserved. A top-ten bout between the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions will give us the perfect start to the football weekend, highlighting two of the best teams in the Big Ten this season. Traditionally, the home side for this rivalry in the Big Ten East has come away victorious; however, the last two matchups were won by the away team.

Penn State brings in sixty-seventh-year senior Sean Clifford to go along with a stout running game which ranks 33rd in the nation at 192.6 yards per game. Nick Singleton has proven to be another up-and-coming star for Penn State, which has produced NFL standouts Saquon Barkley & Miles Sanders.

Michigan faces their first ranked test of the season against a Penn State team that will prove a major test for first-year starter J.J. McCarthy. The Nittany Lions have one of the best secondaries in college football and star athletes like Ronnie Bell, Donovan Edwards, and Blake Corum will need to help their signal caller to cut through a stout PSU defense. Highlight Joey Porter Jr. in your watch this weekend for a player the Detroit Lions could nab to help the defensive struggles.

By Dylan Bair
