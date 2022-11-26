5 injured Michigan football players expected to play vs. Ohio State

In just under two hours, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at the Horseshoe in The Game. The Wolverines will be looking to beat the Buckeyes for the second season in a row after they dominated them in 2021, and in order to do so, they are going to need all hands on deck. Earlier this morning, we passed along a couple of reports on the status of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and we now have a report to pass along on three additional injured Michigan Football players.

Which 5 injured Michigan football players are expected to play vs. Ohio State?

According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, five injured Michigan players are expected to play on Saturday against Ohio State.

From The Michigan Insider:

Multiple sources have informed The Michigan Insider that Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Trevor Keegan, Luke Schoonmaker, and Mike Morris are all expected to suit and play for Michigan in its noon clash with Ohio State. Keegan and Schoonmaker missed the Wolverines last two games versus Nebraska and Illinois, Edwards and Morris were both injured versus the Huskers, and Corum went out just before the half in last weekend’s victory over the Illini.

The big question is, how much will Corum and Edwards be able to give the Wolverines on Saturday against Ohio State? If both players are good to go and can produce, the chances of UM winning go way up.

