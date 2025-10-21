5 Kings of the Jungle from Detroit Lions Win Over Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions didn’t just beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football; they dominated, winning 24-9 and reminding the NFL that Ford Field isn’t the only place they can impose their will. It was a full-team effort, but a handful of players stood out as the true “Kings of the Jungle.”

Here are the five who led the charge in Detroit’s statement win.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs — The Human Highlight Reel

Let’s start with the obvious one. Jahmyr Gibbs was electric from the opening snap. The second-year back exploded for 218 total yards and two touchdowns, including a career-best 78-yard touchdown run that left the Buccaneers defense grasping at air.

Whether he was bouncing outside, breaking tackles, or catching passes out of the backfield, Gibbs looked every bit like the first-round talent the Lions envisioned. He’s proving he can carry this offense when needed, and he’s doing it with style.

2. Aidan Hutchinson — Chaos in Human Form

No sacks? No problem. Aidan Hutchinson was a nightmare for Baker Mayfield all night long. He was chipped on 49% of his pass rushes, according to Next Gen Stats, the third-highest chip rate for any defender this season (minimum 20 rushes).

To this point: Hutchinson was chipped on 49% of his pass rushes, which is the third-highest chip rate (minimum 20 pass rushes) for any defender this season, per @NextGenStats numbers. https://t.co/ieZ2EBJ71E — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 21, 2025

Despite that constant attention, Hutchinson still impacted nearly every drive with pressure, deflections, and relentless pursuit. The stat sheet doesn’t tell the full story, but the film does. The Buccaneers clearly built their game plan around slowing him down… and still couldn’t.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown — The Sun God Shines Bright

Even with Jared Goff a bit off his usual rhythm, Amon-Ra St. Brown did what he always does: produce. The Pro Bowl wideout hauled in six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, continuing his streak of being the most reliable target in the NFC North.

St. Brown’s route-running was crisp, his hands were flawless, and his energy never dipped. If Goff had been sharper, St. Brown’s numbers could have been monstrous, but even on an average night, he remains one of the best in the business.

4. Alim McNeill — The Big Man Is Back

What knee injury? Returning for his first game of the season, Alim McNeill looked like he hadn’t missed a beat. Most assumed he’d play around 30 snaps as he eased back in, but McNeill logged 44 snaps and was a force from start to finish.

He consistently collapsed the pocket, disrupted the Buccaneers’ run game, and made life miserable for Mayfield. McNeill’s ability to control the interior changes everything for Detroit’s defense, and you can bet Dan Campbell is thrilled to have his big man back in the mix.

5. The “Legion of Whom?” Secondary

Let’s be real, when the Lions announced that Brian Branch, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, and Avonte Maddox were all out, most fans braced for a rough night. Instead, this patchwork unit balled out.

Rock Ya-Sin had 4 tackles and 2 passes defended, Erick Hallett led the team with 8 tackles, Arthur Maulet picked off Mayfield and added 5 tackles, while Nick Whiteside batted down 3 passes. Even Thomas Harper and Loren Strickland held their ground.

They kept everything in front of them, tackled well, and completely erased Tampa’s downfield attack. The “Legion of Whom?” just might have found its identity.

The Bottom Line

This was the kind of game that championship-caliber teams win — gritty, balanced, and full of resilience. The Lions didn’t just flex their depth; they showed they can dominate even when missing key starters.

Detroit now sits at 5-2, and with performances like this, it’s clear: this pride runs deep.