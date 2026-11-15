The Detroit Lions are 7-2, riding a five-game winning streak, and looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Unfortunately, Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots in Germany came with a devastating price.

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Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the early prognosis does not seem positive that Hutchinson returns this season. That leaves general manager Brad Holmes with one enormous problem to solve.

Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The Lions initially listed Hutchinson as questionable before ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Nothing is official yet. Rapoport reported that Hutchinson had an MRI during the game in Germany and will get second opinions on the knee. Dan Campbell, asked about it afterward, said there was “nothing new” to share: “We’ll know more when we get back in the [United] States, but any time you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate he is, he’s a captain of ours, that doesn’t make things easy.”

With the NFL trade deadline already behind them, Detroit’s options for adding outside help are limited to free agency and potential practice-squad signings.

The good news? Several experienced pass rushers remain available.

According to Sharp Football Analysis’ updated November 15 free-agent tracker, these five EDGE rushers are still on the market and could be worth a phone call from Holmes.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. Leonard Floyd

Of the available options, Leonard Floyd might be the most intriguing combination of veteran experience and immediate pass-rushing ability.

The 34-year-old has played for the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. He recorded at least nine sacks in four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023, then posted 8.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2024 and 3.5 with Atlanta in 2025.

Floyd isn’t the player he was during his prime, but he has extensive experience rushing opposing quarterbacks and could provide Detroit with a veteran rotational presence.

Interestingly, the Lions wouldn’t be alone in considering him. A November 12 report from Cincy Jungle identified Floyd as a potential option for the Bengals following their unsuccessful attempt to acquire pass-rushing help.

He wouldn’t replace Hutchinson’s production, but Floyd could be an attractive short-term solution.

2. Haason Reddick

If Holmes wants to gamble on a veteran with an impressive pass-rushing résumé, Haason Reddick deserves consideration.

The 32-year-old has recorded 61.5 career sacks and previously enjoyed four consecutive double-digit sack seasons from 2020 through 2023. During his prime, Reddick was one of the NFL’s most productive edge defenders.

Unfortunately, his recent production has declined considerably.

Reddick recorded just 2.5 sacks during the 2025 season with Tampa Bay, and his last two NFL stops have been disappointing compared with his earlier success.

Still, Detroit doesn’t necessarily need him to play every defensive snap. A reduced role focused primarily on rushing the passer could offer an opportunity to maximize whatever Reddick has left.

The question is whether Holmes believes Reddick can rediscover enough of his previous form to make a meaningful impact.

3. Yetur Gross-Matos

While Floyd and Reddick bring established veteran résumés, Yetur Gross-Matos offers something different.

At 28 years old, the former Penn State standout is considerably younger than several other available options. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and later joined the San Francisco 49ers.

Gross-Matos recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks with Carolina in 2023, but injuries have limited his ability to establish himself as a consistent contributor.

He appeared in just eight regular-season games with San Francisco during the 2025 season and did not record a sack.

Despite those concerns, his size, length and experience make him a legitimate candidate for a rotational defensive end role.

If Detroit wants a player who might offer more than a short-term veteran stopgap, Gross-Matos could be worth evaluating, provided his medical situation checks out.

4. Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrell hasn’t lived up to expectations since the Raiders selected him fourth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t help Detroit.

The former Clemson standout has spent time with multiple organizations, including the Raiders, 49ers, Chargers, Commanders and Dolphins.

Ferrell has experience playing defensive end in different defensive systems and could provide depth against both the run and pass.

He recorded four sacks across nine games during the 2025 season, all of them after San Francisco picked him up, showing that he can still contribute as part of a defensive-line rotation.

Miami released Ferrell from its practice squad in September 2026, and he remains listed among the available EDGE rushers.

For Detroit, the appeal would be adding a player with considerable NFL experience without expecting him to become the centerpiece of the pass rush.

5. Preston Smith

The final name is one Lions fans should know quite well.

Preston Smith spent six seasons with the Green Bay Packers, regularly lining up against Detroit as one of the NFC North’s more recognizable pass rushers.

The veteran recorded eight sacks during the 2023 season, and his best year came in 2019, when he put up 12 sacks in his first season in Green Bay.

Smith, who turns 34 on November 17, last played for Washington in 2025 and remains available in free agency.

At this stage of his career, expecting him to consistently dominate opposing offensive tackles would be unrealistic. However, his experience, familiarity with NFC North opponents and ability to contribute against the run could make him a reasonable depth addition.

And considering the Lions are trying to navigate the remainder of a championship-caliber season, having another experienced veteran available certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Brad Holmes Has a Difficult Decision to Make

Nobody on this list is going to replace Aidan Hutchinson, and pretending otherwise would be ridiculous.

Hutchinson is one of the NFL’s elite defensive players, and his absence changes how opposing offenses can attack Detroit.

Still, the Lions have already demonstrated an ability to overcome significant adversity. Following Sunday’s win, Dan Campbell praised his defense for stepping up after Hutchinson went down, just as the unit previously did when Jack Campbell suffered his injury.

The question now is whether Holmes is comfortable relying entirely on the players already in the building or believes an outside addition could help Detroit maintain its defensive momentum.

Of the five available options, Leonard Floyd and Haason Reddick offer the most accomplished pass-rushing backgrounds, while Yetur Gross-Matos provides a younger alternative.

These are potential free-agent targets, not players Detroit has reportedly contacted or expressed interest in signing.

With the Lions chasing something much bigger than regular-season victories, Holmes has an important decision to make.

And this time, standing pat could be a much tougher sell.