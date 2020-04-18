57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
5 NFL Draft possibilities Detroit Lions fans need to prepare for mentally

By Arnold Powell

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Dec 3, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; General view of the Detroit Lions logo at the 50-yard line during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Arnold Powell

The Detroit Lions Super Bowl is almost here!

As you know, we are talking about the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set to kick off on April 23rd and every year, Lions fans end up being surprised by how their general manager handles things.

That being said, as we have done for the past handful of years, we are going to try and help you prepare mentally for what could happen.

That being said, here are 5 NFL Draft possibilities Detroit Lions fans need to prepare for mentally.

The Lions will not trade the No. 3 pick

I firmly believe that Bob Quinn wants to trade the No. 3 overall pick to either the Miami Dolphins or the Los Angeles Chargers. That being said, with reports surfacing that Tua Tagovailoa may not be 100% healthy and that many teams are concerned, I think both the Dolphins and Chargers will decide it is too risky to trade up to take him. Lions fans convinced Quinn will trade the No. 3 pick need to prepare themselves for the opposite.

Jeffrey Okudah will be selected with No. 3 pick

If the Lions do have the No. 3 pick, I think it is a lock that the Lions will select CB Jeffrey Okudah. Many will be fine with this pick (including me) but those fans who want the Lions to draft Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, or even Tua Tagovailoa had better be sitting down when the Lions are on the clock in the 1st round.

The Lions could select a WR in Round 2

Many look at the Lions roster and believe the wide receiver position is a position of strength and they are not wrong. That being said, if you look past the 2020 season, there is a real possibility that both Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola will not be with the team one year from today. My belief is that the Lions will wait until Round 3 to grab a wide receiver but don’t be surprised if Quinn loves a guy and grabs him in Round 2.

The Lions could draft a punter

This may come as a surprise to many of you, but it should not be. As it stands, the Lions really don’t have punter worth starting in 2020 and they will need to get one before the 2020 season begins. I am warning you now, the Lions are going to take a punter (Braden Mann out of Texas A&M) in the 5th round and Quinn will take some heat, even though he shouldn’t.

Surprise pick early 

In 2019, Bob Quinn surprised everyone (including the experts) when he selected LB Jahlani Tavai in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. When the Tavai pick happened, I was left speechless and upset because I was sure that I had heard of and researched every player and Tavai was not high on my board. This year, I am preparing myself mentally for the Lions to draft a player in the 2nd or 3rd round that will surprise me. You should prepare too!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

