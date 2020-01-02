5 NFL teams eligible to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2020

Each year an eligible NFL team is selected to appear on an HBO original reality television series titled, “Hard Knocks.”

Now that the 2019 regular season is in the books, we are officially down to five teams who will be eligible to appear on the show in 2020.

In order to be eligible, a team must meet all of the following criteria

1) They don’t have a first-year head coach.

2) They don’t have a playoff berth in the past two seasons.

3) They have not appeared on “Hard Knocks” in the past 10 years.

According to my calculations, and based on the criteria above, the following five teams are still eligible (assuming they do not fire their head coach in the offseason) to be selected for HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2020.

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions (Only team to be on this list for a second-straight year)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nation, which of these five teams do you think will get the nod for Hard Knocks for the 2020 season? Personally, I believe the Steelers are as close to a lock as you can get.