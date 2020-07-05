41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 5, 2020
type here...

5 Options if the Cleveland Indians change their team name

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Thursday, the Cleveland Indians released a statement that said they are ready to discuss a name change.

“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues, the recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

This got us to thinking. If the Indians do change their team name, what should it be? Here are 5 options.

Spiders

Cleveland was previously known as the Spiders in the 1800s.

Rocks

Get it? Cleveland Rocks!!!

Rockers

In honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which is located in Downtown Cleveland.

Rockets

In reference to the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Guardians

 

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit’s Igor Larionov carves up Colorado’s defense and scores (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
They called him "The Professor" for good reason. Simply put, former Detroit Red Wings forward Igor Larionov was one of the smartest hockey players...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai hit in face with firework [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In what could have ended up being an extremely serious accident, Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai dodged a bullet while lighting fireworks on Saturday...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 7

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Don Cherry shares stories about his ‘buddy’ Bob Probert, who passed away 10 years ago today

Arnold Powell - 0
10 years ago today, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack. As we were looking for things...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Former Brother Rice star and current Yankee D.J. LeMahieu tests positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, former Brother Rice superstar and current New York Yankees infielder D.J. LeMahieu has tested positive for COVID-19. As you may remember if...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka taken to hospital after taking line drive off head [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
As great as the game of baseball is, every now and then a player is hit in the head with either a pitch or...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Flashback: Comerica Park July 4 fireworks celebration (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park certainly knew how to celebrate the 4th of July! Let's throw it back to 2014 when over 40,000...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Mike Matheny becomes first MLB manager to reveal he tested positive for COVID-19

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny became the first Major League Baseball Manager to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. Matheny says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.