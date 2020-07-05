5 Options if the Cleveland Indians change their team name

On Thursday, the Cleveland Indians released a statement that said they are ready to discuss a name change.

“We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues, the recent social unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

“With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

This got us to thinking. If the Indians do change their team name, what should it be? Here are 5 options.

Spiders

Cleveland was previously known as the Spiders in the 1800s.

Rocks

Get it? Cleveland Rocks!!!

Rockers

In honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame which is located in Downtown Cleveland.

Rockets

In reference to the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Guardians

Cleveland Guardians? (Designed this project almost a year ago, just in case this day ever came) @Indians hmu and let’s talk. pic.twitter.com/7FHzwFempb — ℤ𝕒𝕔 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥 (@zacstewart22) July 4, 2020