5 people arrested after attempting to break into Progressive Field

Detroit Tigers News
By Michael Whitaker

As protests continue to spread across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota nearly two weeks ago, sports venues haven’t been immune.

According to Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams, five people were arrested after attempting to break into Progressive Field and vandalize it with fire starters.

Progressive Field is the home of the Cleveland Indians.

“A lot of people come here to tear down our city; we can’t let that happen,” Williams said

An Indians representative declined comment.

