Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is here and as it stands, our Detroit Lions, who were extremely active on Day 2, currently have two picks remaining. The first of those two picks, barring a trade, will come in Round 5 as the Lions currently hold the No. 152 overall pick. There are still some highly ranked prospects available and it will be interesting to see which direction GM Brad Holmes decides to go. Here are a handful of players he should consider if they are still around at Pick No. 152.

5 Players Detroit Lions should consider in Round 5 of 2023 NFL Draft

Here are five players the Detroit Lions should strongly consider if they fall to Round 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft, along with what Dane Brugler of The Athletic has to say about each player.

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (6-1, 207)

With exceptional size and athleticism, Ringo boasts desired physical ingredients with ball skills to locate and make plays when in phase. Though he makes splash plays, he will also give them up because he doesn’t anticipate and is late to process and react mid-pattern. Overall, Ringo struggles to stay in phase because of undeveloped technique and awareness, but he is a freaky and competitive athlete with the size/speed blend that NFL defensive coordinators covet. Though uneven results should be expected early in his career, he has the talent to push for starting reps throughout his rookie season and might receive looks as a safety.

Grade: First-second round

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (5-9, 177)

Scott’s explosive speed and sprint training have translated well to the vertical passing game and allow him to catch cornerbacks off balance with speed cuts or nuanced hesitation mid-route (all 14 of his career touchdowns went for 20-plus yards, averaging 44.6 yards per touchdown grab). Though he has promising ball skills, he doesn’t have desired size or play strength for the position, which limits his catch radius at times. Overall, Scott is a work in progress in a few coachable areas, but high-end speed and short-area suddenness allow him to consistently create his own separation. He adds immediate value as a gunner on special teams and has Tyler Lockett upside as a starting NFL receiver.

Grade: Second round

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (5-9, 184)

A twitchy, hyper-aware athlete, Phillips does a great job reading the bread crumbs to trigger, drive and make plays at the catch point. Though he trusts his film study to break down splits and route tendencies, his desire to make plays can be a double-edge sword as both a tackler and in coverage. Overall, Phillips doesn’t have elite size or speed and needs to limit the big plays allowed, but his read-react athleticism, competitive instincts and ball skills will translate well to NFL coverage. He has the skill set of a playmaking nickel capable of seeing outside reps as well.

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (6-8, 374)

As a run blocker, Jones flashes the heavy hands to steer and create movement and uses his natural size to cave in defenders on down blocks. As a pass blocker, he is effective when he can quick-set, eliminate space and get his hands on his target before they get into their rush, but covering up inside on wide-nine NFL speed is a different animal. Overall, Jones needs continued refinement with his decision-making and reaction skills, but he is a masher in the run game and his rare size/length and improved balance in pass pro have him on the trajectory to be an NFL starter. He will be valued higher by NFL teams that covet size and run blocking at right tackle.

Grade: Second round

68. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern (6-1, 282)

A member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List, Adebawore is shot out of a cannon at the snap and uses his initial burst and play strength to get into blockers and drive them into the pocket, creating flashbacks of Lamarr Houston. He is well-built with linear twitch, but his lower-body flexibility is average and his tackling must improve versus NFL ball carriers. Adebawore needs to become more consistent in several areas, but he has explosive power in his body with the long arms and natural leverage to be disruptive. An outside rusher in college, he projects best inside as a three-technique in the NFL.

Grade: Second-third round

Bottom Line: Plenty of talent available

With two picks remaining on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions will have the opportunity to select some highly ranked prospects in Round 5. Brad Holmes will have some tough decisions to make, but if certain players fall to Pick No. 152, the Lions should strongly consider them. Each player listed above brings unique skills and abilities, and could potentially make an impact on the Lions' roster in their rookie season.