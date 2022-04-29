5 Players the Detroit Lions should stongly consider with No. 46 pick

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick and then followed that up with a bold trade in which they moved up to No. 12 to select WR Jameson Williams.

Embed from Getty Images

By making the trade (with the Vikings), the Lions gave up No. 32, No. 34, and No. 66 and got No. 12 and No. 46 in return.

So, instead of having the second pick on Friday night, the Lions’ first pick of the night will now be at No. 46.

Here are 5 players the Lions should strongly consider at No. 46. (Note: Click here to see how the Lions could get a steal at No. 46)

*Players listed in the order I would select them. I am assuming Nakobe Dean, Jaquan Brisker, and Malik Willis are long gone when the Lions are on the clock.

S Jalen Pitre – Baylor

LB Chad Muma – Wyoming

LB Christian Harris – Alabama

LB Leo Chenal – Wisconsin

EDGE David Ojabo – Michigan

Heading into the draft, I wanted the Lions to address EDGE, Safety, and Linebacker with their first three picks. Obviously, that cannot happen since the Lions moved up for a wide receiver, and they clearly still have a hole at both the safety and linebacker positions.

Nation, who would you like to see the Lions select with the No. 46 pick?

Kenny Pickett Is a Worthwhile Gamble for the Steelers

Kenny Pickett wasn’t the betting favorite to be the first quarterback picked — listed at +200 on FanDuel Sportsbook — but he ended up being just that as the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed him with the 20th overall pick.

Pickett logged a whopping 51 games with at least 10-plus pass attempts at Pittsburgh, which is significant, and among the signal-callers in the mix to be taken early in this draft, he led this year’s class in adjusted yards per attempt and QBR.

Will Pickett be the next franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh?

Click here to read the rest