5 players the Detroit Red Wings should consider with the No. 38 pick

Sharing is caring!

The second round of the 2021 NHL Draft is about to get underway and our Detroit Red Wings have the No. 38 overall pick (6th pick in Round 2).

After adding a defenseman and a goalie in Round 1, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman may look to add some offense when he is on the clock in Round 2.

Here are 5 offensive players Yzerman could take with the No. 38 pick.

W Sasha Pastujov

C Aatu Raty

W Nikita Chibrikov

W Logan Stankoven

C/W Francesco Pinelli

Nation, who do you think the Red Wings should take with the No. 38 overall pick?