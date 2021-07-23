5 players the Detroit Red Wings should consider with the No. 6 pick

Sharing is caring!

For the third time in the past four years, the Detroit Red Wings will be selecting 6th overall in the NHL Draft. And you can bet that GM Steve Yzerman and his staff have been working overtime in gathering all necessary information for the player (or players) they have their eyes on that will be the latest addition to the rebuild.

While the likes of local products such as Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Luke Hughes are all expected to be off the board by the time the Red Wings step up to the virtual podium, there will still be several high level prospects that they could have interest in.

Take a look at a few names below:

G Jesper Wallstedt

The Red Wings pulled off a major heist yesterday, acquiring Calder Trophy finalist Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes and signing him to a two-year contract. And while this move figures to have potential to give Detroit their long-term goaltender should he continue to impress, nothing is guaranteed. The 6’3, 214 lb. Wallstedt netminder is ranked the 6th top prospect by aggregate site EliteProspects, and could also fit the bill of goaltender of the future should Nedeljkovic not repeat his performance that made him such a highly regarded player with Carolina.

F Kent Johnson

Another local product from the University of Michigan, Johnson earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention while also winning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. He scored nine goals and 18 assists in 26 games during the shortened season while also transitions from left-wing to center, and is known for his dazzling dekes on the ice that could bring back memories of Pavel Datsyuk.

ICYMI, a #MustSee highlight as Michigan’s Kent Johnson undresses the D and roofs a beauty goal: https://t.co/jVeYwJf6WS See where Johnson – a prospect for the 2021 #NHLDraft – ranks in our initial list by @TSNBobMcKenzie next Tuesday on https://t.co/BQGeAnElqf…#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/gSvFtQpVua — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 9, 2020

C Cole Sillinger

A speedy six-foot center, Sillinger is the son of former Detroit Red Wings draft pick Mike Sillinger, and scored 22 goals while racking up 31 assists in 48 games with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2019-2020 season. While playing with the SHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede last season, he earned the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

D Brandt Clark

A right-handed defenseman, Clark is known for his puck moving skills with an offensive flair on the blue line. He’s ranked the 7th overall prospect among North American players by NHL Central Scouting.

C Mason McTavish