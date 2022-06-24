After a somewhat surprising 2021 season (in a good way), many believed the Detroit Tigers would be a team to watch in 2022.

In fact, many predicted the Tigers not only to win more than half of their games in 2022 but some even had them challenging for a playoff spot.

Well, that was then and this was now and the Tigers are nowhere near contention as they have been the worst offensive teams in all of Major League Baseball.

5 players the Detroit Tigers could trade before the deadline

Those who believed the Tigers would be in contention at this point probably believed the team would be in a position to add a player or two at the MLB trade deadline but that looks like a pipe dream at this point.

Instead, chances are that the Tigers will trade away a player or two at the deadline in exchange for prospects.

On Friday, MLB Trade Rumors said the Tigers are likely to be “moderate sellers” at the August 2 deadline and they suggested the following five players that could draw interest from a contending team.

Michael Fulmer

Andrew Chaffin

Tucker Barnhart

Robbie Grossman

Michael Pineda

As the August 2 trade deadline approaches, Avila and his staff look likely to serve as at least moderate sellers. Relievers Andrew Chafin and Michael Fulmer are each nearing free agency (Chafin after 2023, Fulmer following this season) and should draw interest from contenders. Barnhart, Robbie Grossman and Michael Pineda all are impending free agents and could be dealt for cost savings and/or a minimal prospect return. The Tigers won’t be offering the kind of impact talent of some other sellers this summer, but they seem likely to move a few shorter-term players for help in 2023 and beyond.

Nation, which of the players listed above do you believe will be sent packing at the MLB Trade Deadline?

