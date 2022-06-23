The 2021-22 season was a rough one for the Detroit Red Wings but with Steve Yzerman running the show, most fans believe the future is bright in Hockeytown.

Heading into the offseason, Yzerman will have some ultra-important decisions to make, including identifying and then hiring a new head coach to replace Jeff Blashill, who was let go at the conclusion of this last season.

As the offseason goes on, don’t be surprised at all if Yzerman makes a trade or two to improve the Red Wings roster for future seasons.

Embed from Getty Images

5 players the Red Wings could consider trading

In an article recently written by Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News, Kulfan suggests five players the Red Wings could consider trading during the offseason.

The five players Kulfan says the Red Wings could consider trading during the offseason are as follows:

Filip Hronek

Filip Zadina

Tyler Bertuzzi

Pius Suter

Adam Erne

During his season-ending presser, Yzerman was asked about whether or not we could expect to see some trades during the offseason and he said he did not currently foresee a move that would make sense for the Red Wing.

“I don’t foresee there being a real trade that would make sense,” Yzerman said, adding “maybe something will come up.”

Despite Yzerman saying what he said at the presser, he has proven in the past, both with the Red Wings and with the Tampa Bay Lightning, that he is more than willing to pull the trigger on a trade if he believes it will improve his roster.

If Yzerman does decide to wheel and deal during the offseason, the five players listed above could certainly be tradable assets.

Nation, which of the players listed above is most likely to be dealt during the current offseason? Which of the players listed above do you believe is the least likely to be traded?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

