The Michigan Wolverines are only seven games into the Kyle Whittingham era, but Saturday’s embarrassing offensive performance against No. 6 Indiana has raised serious questions about the direction of the program. Michigan’s 13-6 overtime loss dropped the Wolverines to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play, leaving fans wondering how a team with such an outstanding defense can continue struggling to win football games.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Michigan’s Offense Is the Problem, Not Its Defense

The biggest problem is obvious. Michigan’s defense is playing at an elite level under coordinator Jay Hill, while offensive coordinator Jason Beck has failed to establish anything resembling a consistently productive offense.

Against Indiana, the Wolverines held the Hoosiers to just 212 total yards and six points through regulation. Unfortunately, Michigan managed only 224 yards, failed to score a touchdown, and wasted multiple opportunities to pull off a major upset.

As we previously reported following Whittingham’s criticism of a costly play call, the coach acknowledged that Michigan’s third-and-goal decision from Indiana’s 1-yard line was a mistake. That admission only intensified questions about the offense’s direction.

Michigan has not announced plans to fire Whittingham, and there is no verified indication that a coaching search is underway. However, if the university eventually decides to make another change, these five coaches could deserve consideration.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on before a play against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. Jay Hill: Michigan Defensive Coordinator

Jay Hill might be the most logical internal replacement because Michigan’s defense is the one part of the program consistently performing at a championship level. Promoting him could preserve the Wolverines’ defensive identity while allowing the university to rebuild its offensive staff.

Hill also brings considerable head-coaching experience from his nine seasons at Weber State, where he won four Big Sky championships and established the Wildcats as a perennial FCS contender. He subsequently became defensive coordinator at BYU before joining Whittingham’s staff in Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s defense has remained outstanding despite injuries and the constant pressure created by an ineffective offense. Hill’s ability to develop players, disguise coverages, and build disciplined defensive units makes him an intriguing candidate.

Why he makes sense: Michigan could retain its defensive foundation while hiring an experienced offensive coordinator to rebuild the other side of the football.

Biggest concern: Hill would need to demonstrate that he can oversee an elite Big Ten offense, recruit nationally, and manage a program with Michigan’s expectations.

2. Jedd Fisch: Washington Head Coach

Jedd Fisch would bring something Michigan desperately needs: an established head coach with a background in quarterback development and offensive innovation. He also has direct connections to Ann Arbor, having served on Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Fisch helped develop quarterback Jake Rudock during his time with the Wolverines and subsequently built an impressive résumé at several stops. His work rebuilding Arizona culminated in a 10-win season in 2023 before he accepted Washington’s head-coaching job.

Fisch is now in his third season leading the Huskies, where he has worked to rebuild the program following significant roster turnover. His combination of Big Ten experience and offensive expertise could make him particularly attractive for a Michigan team struggling to develop its quarterbacks.

Why he makes sense: Fisch understands Michigan’s culture, knows the conference, and has experience constructing quarterback-friendly offensive systems.

Biggest concern: Convincing an established Big Ten head coach to leave Washington would likely require significant financial incentives and a compelling long-term plan.

3. Kenny Dillingham: Arizona State Head Coach

Kenny Dillingham was already connected to Michigan during the university’s previous coaching search, and it isn’t difficult to understand why. The Arizona State coach has established himself as one of college football’s more intriguing young offensive minds.

Dillingham inherited a struggling Sun Devils program and guided Arizona State to an 11-3 record, a Big 12 championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. His success demonstrated an ability to build a competitive roster and establish an offensive identity in a relatively short period.

Michigan’s current quarterback situation would make Dillingham particularly interesting. With Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr on the roster, the Wolverines need someone capable of developing young quarterbacks while creating an offense that maximizes their abilities.

However, Dillingham signed a lucrative extension to remain at his alma mater after Michigan’s previous interest. His strong Arizona State ties make him a difficult target even if the Wolverines are willing to spend heavily.

Why he makes sense: Dillingham offers offensive creativity, recruiting energy, and a track record of quickly improving a struggling program.

Biggest concern: His Arizona State commitment and contractual protections could make him exceptionally difficult to acquire.

4. Brian Hartline: South Florida Head Coach

Hiring Brian Hartline would certainly turn heads, considering his extensive history with Ohio State. However, Michigan cannot afford to dismiss potentially successful coaches simply because of their previous associations with the Wolverines’ biggest rival.

Hartline developed a reputation as one of college football’s premier recruiters and receivers coaches during his years in Columbus. He helped develop numerous NFL-caliber pass catchers while contributing to one of the nation’s most productive offensive programs.

Hartline became South Florida’s head coach for the 2026 season, giving him his first opportunity to run a major college program. His offensive background and recruiting connections could provide exactly the kind of philosophical shift Michigan needs.

According to his official coaching résumé, Hartline was part of Ohio State’s 2024 national championship staff and served as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator before taking over at South Florida. His recruiting accomplishments are particularly notable in an era when acquiring and retaining elite offensive talent is essential.

Why he makes sense: Hartline could bring elite recruiting experience, proven receiver development, and a modern offensive approach to Ann Arbor.

Biggest concern: He has limited head-coaching experience, and his Ohio State background would make him a controversial hire among Michigan supporters.

5. Jeff Brohm: Louisville Head Coach

Jeff Brohm is on this list because he is a realistic candidate with previous Big Ten experience and an offensive background. Brohm was also discussed during Michigan’s 2025 coaching search, making him a name the university has already had reason to examine.

Brohm previously spent six seasons leading Purdue, guiding the Boilermakers to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game. He subsequently returned to his alma mater, Louisville, where he produced a 10-win season in his first year and continued building a competitive ACC program.

His experience developing quarterbacks and constructing productive offenses could address Michigan’s most glaring weakness. Unlike an inexperienced assistant, Brohm has already demonstrated that he can manage a Power Four program while competing against major conference opponents.

The previous discussion of Brohm as a Michigan coaching candidate highlighted his Purdue accomplishments and offensive credentials. Those same qualities would make him worth examining if Michigan eventually decides to conduct another search.

Why he makes sense: Brohm brings proven head-coaching experience, Big Ten familiarity, and an offensive philosophy that could help Michigan become more balanced.

Biggest concern: Louisville is his alma mater, and convincing him to leave would require overcoming significant personal and contractual obstacles.

Should Michigan Actually Move On From Kyle Whittingham?

Before discussing potential replacements too seriously, Michigan must determine whether its biggest problem is Whittingham himself or the offensive staff he assembled. After all, the Wolverines’ defense has performed at an extremely high level, and replacing the entire coaching staff could jeopardize one of the program’s greatest strengths.

Whittingham also deserves an opportunity to demonstrate that he can make meaningful adjustments. He signed a five-year contract through 2030, and abandoning the arrangement after one disappointing season would create additional financial and organizational challenges.

However, Michigan cannot continue accepting offensive performances like Saturday’s loss to Indiana. The Wolverines have too much talent, too many resources, and too much tradition to remain near the bottom of the Big Ten in offensive production.

As we previously reported following Tommy Carr’s revealing postgame comments, the freshman quarterback suggested Michigan could be undefeated with even slightly better offensive execution. His assessment reflects the enormous gap between the Wolverines’ defensive capabilities and offensive production.

Whittingham’s first priority should be determining whether Beck is the right person to lead Michigan’s offense beyond this season. If he cannot correct the problem through staff changes, scheme adjustments, or improved player development, the conversation about his own future could become increasingly difficult to avoid.

Michigan has no confirmed head-coaching vacancy, and these five names are hypothetical possibilities rather than reported candidates. But if the Wolverines eventually decide a new direction is necessary, Jay Hill, Jedd Fisch, Kenny Dillingham, Brian Hartline, and Jeff Brohm offer five distinct paths toward rebuilding the program.