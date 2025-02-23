5 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Could Draft if They Trade Hendon Hooker

Let me begin by saying that I truly believe Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell when they say they still have faith in Hendon Hooker. That said, ever since the Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater and named him as their backup quarterback in their Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders, there has been plenty of speculation that he could be traded before the 2025 season.

NFL Draft Options to Replace Hendon Hooker

Let's take a look at a handful of quarterbacks the Lions could consider drafting if they do trade Hooker.

Jaxson Dart – Ole Miss Quinn Ewers – Texas Kyle McCord – Syracuse Will Howard – Ohio State Dillon Gabriel – Oregon

Why it Matters

If the Lions don't think Hendon Hooker is developing at the pace they had previously hoped, they could look to trade him to a team in need of a starting quarterback, such as the Las Vegas Raiders or the New York Jets. As I said earlier, I think the Lions still believe in Hooker, but if they don't they will need to find a new backup for Jared Goff.