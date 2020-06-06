41.2 F
Saturday, June 6, 2020
5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

By Arnold Powell

One of Detroit Red Wings‘ GM Steve Yzerman‘s biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season. Veteran Jimmy Howard will likely be sent packing after a disastrous 2019-20 season and Jonathan Bernier seems like he would be a better backup goalie than a starter.

Helen St. James of the Detroit Free Press revealed 5 ‘realistic’ goaltender options for Yzerman to sign this offseason.

From Detroit Free Press:

Cam Talbot

Talbot, 32, posted a 12-10-2 record with a 2.63 GAA and .919 save percentage in 26 games with the Calgary Flames this season. He’s coming off a contract with a $2.75 million cap hit. The 6-foot-4, 196-pound veteran has more than 300 NHL games to his credit, having played for the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers. He has been a starter and a backup, and seems well suited to tandem with Bernier. 

Jaroslav Halak

Halak, 34, posted an 18-6-6 record with a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage 31 games with the Boston Bruins this season. He’s coming off a contract with a $2.75 million cap hit. He’s handled pretty heavy workloads the last three season, topping out at 54 games with the Islanders in 2017-18. Halak has played 520 NHL games, and is another guy who has been both starter and backup. 

Anton Khudobin

Khudobin, 33, posted a 16-8-4 record with a 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage with the Dallas Stars. He’s coming off a contract with a $2.5 million cap hit. He has played for the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins (two stints), the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes. He’s appeared in 218 NHL games and has finished every season with a .900 or better save percentage, including a .923 save percentage in 41 games in 2018-19 with Dallas.

Thomas Greiss

Greiss, 34, posted a 16-9-4 record with a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage in 31 games with the Vancouver Canucks. He’s coming off a contract with a $3.33 million cap hit. The 6-2, 232-pound native of Germany has played 282 games in a career also spent with the San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s posted a save percentage of .913 or better in four of the last five seasons.

Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom, 30, posted a 23-16-4 record with a 2.75 GAA and .918 save percentage in 43 games with the Vancouver Canucks. He’s coming off a contract with a $3.67 million cap hit. He’s one of the bigger goalies in the NHL at 6-6, 206 pounds, and has 272 games to his credit, starting his career with the Florida Panthers. He appeared in 60 games in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and posted a .912 save percentage both seasons. 

Nation, which of these goaltenders would you prefer Steve Yzerman sign this offseason?

Arnold Powell

