5 Restricted free agents the Detroit Lions have to make a decision on

The offseason is underway for the Detroit Lions as they have already signed a pair of their restricted free agents in FB Jason Cabinda and LB Josh Woods.

With Cabinda and Woods getting deals, the Lions now have four restricted free agents remaining to make a decision on.

Those players, according to Over The Cap, are as follows:

C Evan Brown

LT Will Holden

QB David Blough

S JuJu Hughes

S C.J. Moore

Of the players listed above, Brown should be without a doubt the Lions’ Priority as he did a solid job filling in for Frank Ragnow when he was injured in 2021. He can also fill in at guard if called upon.

Other than Brown, I believe C.J. Moore will find his way back onto the roster but I think it may be time to move on from Holden and Hughes.

As far as Blough goes, I would be fine with the Lions holding on to him at the third-string QB spot.

Nation, which of these RFAs do you think the Lions should bring back for the 2022 season?