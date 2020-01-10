5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with prickling goosebumps. That sensation is actually caused by your brain releasing the chemical dopamine. Dopamine is a chemical our bodies create naturally to control our emotions, and is sometimes chemically induced into people via antidepressants. It’s no wonder that music has such a close connection with sports. They both have an incredible impact on each other. These songs will get you in the mood for some Detroit sports, guaranteed.

Embed from Getty Images

“I’m Out Here” D-Mix – Dusty McFly ft. Big Sean, Danny Brown, Peezy (Team Eastside) & Boldy James

It’s the D-mix for a reason. All of these artists are representing Detroit, just like our favorite athletes. A great song for any pregame routine, especially for all-around Detroit fans.

“Welcome 2 Detroit” – Trick Trick ft. Eminem

Chances are, if you live in anywhere in Michigan that is not currently under a rock, then you have heard of Eminem. Em got the feature on Trick Trick’s “Welcome 2 Detroit”, and he stole the show. If you love Detroit, then you will enjoy this song.

“One of One” – Boldy James

If you have never heard this song before, then I feel sorry for you. Boldy James is easily one of the most underrated rappers from Detroit, and it’s hard not to fill this list with his music alone. “One of One” is one of my personal favorite songs from Boldy.

“Detroit Rock City” – Kiss

Everybody loves to rock out to Kiss, especially when the song is about Detroit. This song rocks, and so does Detroit.

“Detroit vs Everybody” – Eminem ft. Royce da 5’9″, Big Sean, Danny Brown, Dej Loaf, and Trick Trick

The three little words that started a larger than life movement in Detroit; Detroit vs Everybody. It started as a clothing brand, and evolved into so much more. As Em highlights in this song, it really is Detroit against the world. Detroit sports are a clear reminder of that, every day.