5-Star CB Will Johnson leaks number he will wear at Michigan

As the 2022 season unfolds, you can bet to hear quite a bit from incoming Michigan freshman CB Will Johnson, who is a 5-star cornerback out of Grosse Pointe.

On Tuesday, Johnson took to Instagram and looks to have leaked the number he will be wearing with the Wolverines. As you can see, it looks like Johnson, who is the No. 20 ranked player in the nation, will be wearing Charles Woodson‘s No. 2.

Nation, are you cool with Johnson wearing No. 2?